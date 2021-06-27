Trying To Lose Weight? Here Are The Basics Of Exercise You Need To Know
Weight loss: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends some exercising tips for effective weight loss.
Regular exercise is essential for sustainable weight loss
- Regular exercise and healthy diet can help in sustainable weight loss
- You should exercise daily for at least 30 minutes
- You should avoid consuming highly processed foods
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is back with the fourth part of the series, “All about weight loss.” As the title suggests, the health expert has been giving tips on the basics of the weight loss journey. In the previous parts, she spoke on body weight notions, weight loss hurdles, food rules and sustainable weight loss. Today, Rujuta shared her thoughts on exercise basics and weekly routine. Rujuta called exercising a ‘non-negotiable' part of the weight loss routine. “There is so much more exercise you can do than just burn calories for you,” she said in the video.
Weight loss: Basics to exercising you need to know
In the caption, Rujuta penned down some basic concepts of exercise. She gave a formula that read as “Metabolism = anabolism + catabolism.” Rujuta further revealed her take on cardiac output and why resting heart rate matters.
Rujuta also focused on the difference between activity and exercise. She divided the difference between three zones on a scale of 1 to 10. Rujuta classified them in three categories - ‘activity', ‘exercise' and ‘die ‘(extreme). She added that for good anabolism and health, a person needs activity and exercise both on a regular basis.
Rujuta also spoke on the frequency of exercising. She recommends performing exercises daily for 30 minutes or 3 hours per week. If not that, one should exercise for an hour every alternate day. She further chalked out a plan for her social media followers.
Earlier, Rujuta gave an elaborate food diary to follow throughout the day. She suggested food items to consume from morning to night for a healthy body.
Going by the series, 30 minutes of exercise a day will help you keep you fit. So, give it a try.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
