Longevity: Add 20 Years To Your Life By Making These Decisions Today
Keep reading as we share a list of habits you can incorporate into your routine for better health and to help boost your life expectancy.
Longevity refers to the length of a person's life, often measured in years. It is influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. While genetics do play a role in determining lifespan, research suggests that lifestyle changes and certain strategies can indeed increase life expectancy and promote healthy ageing. In this article, we share a list of habits you can incorporate into your routine for better health and to help boost your life expectancy.
Here are some strategies and lifestyle changes that may contribute to longevity:
1. Balanced and healthy diet
Consuming a nutrient-rich diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can positively impact overall health and increase longevity.
2. Regular physical activity
Engaging in regular exercise, such as aerobic activities, strength training, and flexibility exercises, can promote cardiovascular health, improve immune function, and enhance overall well-being.
3. Maintaining a healthy weight
Obesity and excess body weight have been associated with various health issues and reduced life expectancy. Maintaining a healthy weight through proper diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle adjustments may improve longevity.
4. Adequate sleep
Poor sleep patterns have been associated with a range of health problems. Aiming for quality sleep of around 7-9 hours per night may positively impact overall health and increase longevity.
5. Managing stress
Chronic stress can negatively affect health and contribute to several diseases. Utilizing stress management techniques, such as meditation, mindfulness, and regular relaxation, can help improve overall well-being and potentially increase life expectancy.
6. Social connections
Maintaining strong social connections and having a supportive network of friends and family has been linked to improved physical and mental well-being, leading to potentially longer life spans. Strong social bonds and regular social interactions can improve mental health, boost happiness, and increase life expectancy.
7. Limit alcohol consumption
Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively impact health and reduce lifespan. Moderation and responsible drinking are key.
8. Don't smoke
Smoking is a significant risk factor for various diseases and can decrease life expectancy. Quitting smoking or avoiding tobacco in any form is one of the most effective methods to add years to your life and decrease the risk of numerous health issues.
10. Practice healthy oral hygiene
Proper oral hygiene can prevent gum disease, tooth loss, and other oral health issues that can impact overall well-being.
11. Drink plenty of water
Staying well-hydrated promotes proper bodily functions and helps maintain overall health. Make sure you consume a minimum of 2 litres of water daily.
12. Regular medical check-ups
Regular health check-ups with healthcare professionals, including screenings and tests, can detect and prevent potential health issues, leading to a longer and healthier life.
While adopting these lifestyle changes and strategies can contribute to longevity, it's important to note that there are no guarantees. Individual factors and circumstances also play a role. However, research suggests that making positive changes to one's lifestyle can have significant health benefits and potentially increase life expectancy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
