Here's How Living In Less Sunny Areas Can Increase Your Risk Of OCD
According to a new research from Binghamton University, living at higher latitudes, where there is also less sunlight, could result in a higher prevalence rate of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
Living in less sunny areas can lead to OCD
HIGHLIGHTS
- A study reveals that living in less sunny areas may increase OCD risk
- People having OCD can have trouble sleeping
- Living in higher latitudes can lead to misalignment in internal biology
To compile data, Coles and her research team read through many papers that addressed OCD prevalence rates in certain places and then recorded the latitudes of each location.
Individuals with OCD commonly reported not being able to fall asleep until later than desired. Often they slept very late in order to compensate for that lost sleep, thus adopting a delayed sleep-wake pattern that had adverse effects on their symptoms.
"This delayed sleep-wake pattern may reduce exposure to morning light, thereby potentially contributing to a misalignment between our internal biology and the external light-dark cycle," Coles added.
This misalignment is more prevalent at higher latitudes areas where there is reduced exposure to sunlight which places people living in these locations at an increased risk for the development and worsening of OCD symptoms.
Additionally, the team of researchers hopes that further study exploring exposure to morning light could help develop new treatment recommendations that would benefit individuals with OCD.
The full findings are present in the Journal of Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.