Ladies, Here Are Some Tips That Can Help You Stay Fit At Home
While staying at home, it is essential to follow a healthy diet to stay fit. Here are some tips you need to know.
Unhealthy eating habits can lead to weight changes and affect your overall health
- Add enough protein to your daily diet
- Eat a healthy fibre rich meal to maintain a healthy weight
- Stay physically active when at home
With immense stress of taking care of the family, cooking several meals a day, hectic schedules, project deadlines and the gloomy atmosphere with news of deaths and miseries all around, staying in good health and taking care of ourselves is the last thing we can think off!
For the moms who were fitness freaks, hitting the gyms every day or taking a jog or swimming, life has suddenly changed 360degrees. Research reveals that reduced physical activity can reduce our immune response to diseases and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and other degenerative disorders. However, when you exercise, there is increase in white blood cell circulation, increase in body temperature, decrease in release of stress hormone Cortisol and increase in secretion of Endorphins (the feel-good hormones).
Over the time, both inactivity and mental stress can lead to poor posture that can take a toll on your spine, shoulders, hips, and knees. In fact, it can cause a cascade of structural flaws that lead to back and joint pain, reduced flexibility, and compromised muscles. And if you have already crossed 30, to add fuel to the fire, bone and muscle loss sets in. Stress can lead to binge eating especially sugary and fatty foods, weight gain and poor sleep.
However, you can restore the lost health with good nutrition and exercise at home. Include these important nutrients in your meals to keep a check on your weight and have a strong musculoskeletal system.
1. Eat Plenty of Proteins
Why:
- They play a major role in production of antibodies which protect us against various infections.
- They are the building blocks of our muscles, part of our skin, enzymes and hormones.
- They help in muscle contraction as well as in regulating and balancing the amount of fluids in our tissues.
- They increase feeling of fullness, reduce hunger and help you eat fewer calories.
From where:
Animal sources - these are considered complete proteins as they contain all the essential amino acids eg. lean meat, poultry, fish, milk and dairy and eggs.
Plant sources - these proteins lack one or more essential amino acids eg. dals, beans and legumes, quinoa, soya and nuts. Hence, eating a combination of foods like khichadi, rajma rice or even hummus with pita bread, peanut butter sandwich etc. will give you all the essential amino acids.
How much and when:
Protein requirements depend on age, gender, physiological status and activity level. The average recommendation for a healthy adult woman is 0.8gm protein/ kg of body weight, roughly around 45gm of proteins every day.
- Spread your protein over the day: Protein synthesis is higher when you spread protein among three or more meals, rather than having most of it in a single meal. This also optimises amino acid levels in the blood and promote muscle repair and growth.
- Pair proteins with carbs: This is important when you're refuelling after aerobic exercise, as protein is needed for muscle repair, and carbs are needed to restock energy stores.
- Have a protein rich breakfast: This will help not just to energize your body but also boost your brain for extra focus and productivity at work. Have eggs-bread / omlette / bhurji / milk-oats/ idli-sambar/ paneer-paratha/ smoothies / milk shakes for breakfast.
- At lunch and dinner have 1 katori of dal/sambar/beans/fish curry/chicken/paneer palak/paneer wrap/egg curry/soybean pulao/chole/rajma/misal/buttermilk/raitas etc.
- Snack on some peanuts/chana/almonds/walnuts/flaxseeds/chickpea chat/sprouts bhel/peanut chat when hungry between your meals.
- Have atleast 300ml of milk everyday either in tea/coffee, buttermilk, paneer, curd.
2. Include Calcium rich foods: almonds, milk and milk products, green veggies, legumes, fish and oil seeds
3. Have enough Vit D: egg yolk, green veggies, fatty fish and seafood, milk, Vit D supplements.
4. Get vitamins, minerals and fiber: have 5-7 servings of fruits and vegetables.
Some important tips:
1. Balance all your meals: Include all 5 food groups (cereals/millets, pulses, egg/meat/fish, milk/milk products, fruits and vegetables) in your lunch and dinner to avail required carbs, proteins, vitamins, minerals and fiber.
2. Bedtime: Have a glass of warm milk with turmeric at bedtime. This not only helps you get good sleep but also boosts your immunity.
3. Stay hydrated: Dehydration can cause drowsiness, fatigue, loss of focus and mood swings. Drink atleast 2liters of water everyday.
4. Limit access to sodas and caffeine: Go for nimbupani, coconut water, buttermilk in place of tea, coffee or aerated drinks.
5. Avoid: red meat, packed foods, oily and sweet foods.
Stay Physically Active
If the lockdown has disrupted your exercise regime, don't freak out. You can regain your previous fitness level and that's all thanks to your Muscle Memory. Our muscles have special cells that can remember previous training movements which can help us regain the lost muscle quicker.
- Start with ease and don't rush to avoid injury.
- Try walking briskly around the house or up and down the stairs.
- Dance with your children.
- Stop sitting. Walk around when you are on the phone. This not only burns calories but also increases oxygen flow in the blood putting you in a more dynamic and positive state of mind.
- Do skipping, yoga, squats, push-ups against a wall or the kitchen platform, shoulder blade squeezes, stretches etc.
Sleep Well and Avoid Stress
Sleep and stress have powerful effects on your appetite and weight. Lack of sleep may disrupt hormones which regulate the appetite and also elevate stress hormone cortisol.
- Ensure you get 7-8 hours of good sleep everyday to recharge your batteries.
- Keep a positive mindset. If you stay positive, you will be able to push yourself to get that fit body you've always wanted.
- Spend time with family and at the same time give time to yourself (read, relax, meditate).
(Dr Meghana Pasi is a Nutrition expert at Arogya World My Thali)
