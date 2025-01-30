Korean Skincare: Here's How To Achieve Supple Glass Skin
Below we share some Korean skincare secrets with you so you can too achieve glass-like skin.
Korean skincare, often referred to as K-beauty, is a multi-step skincare routine focused on hydration, nourishment, and gentle, science-backed ingredients to maintain a youthful, dewy complexion. This routine typically includes cleansing, exfoliation, toning, layering lightweight serums, deep hydration, and sun protection. The concept of "glass skin" refers to clear, smooth, and intensely hydrated skin that appears luminous and reflective, like glass. K-beauty achieves this by prioritising moisture retention, barrier repair, and consistent skincare habits, using ingredients like hyaluronic acid, snail mucin, propolis, rice water, and fermented extracts. Keep reading as we share some Korean skincare secrets with you so you can too achieve glass-like skin.
10 Korean skincare tips to ensure supple glass skin
1. Double Cleansing for a flawless base
The double cleansing method involves using an oil-based cleanser first to dissolve makeup, sunscreen, and sebum, followed by a water-based cleanser to remove sweat, dirt, and any leftover residue. This ensures a clean canvas for better absorption of skincare products and prevents clogged pores, breakouts, and dullness.
2. Exfoliate gently to remove dead skin
K-beauty focuses on gentle exfoliation rather than harsh scrubs. Chemical exfoliants like AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs help slough off dead skin, promoting a smooth and radiant texture. Regular exfoliation like 2-3 times a week prevents dullness, evens out skin tone, and allows other skincare products to penetrate better.
3. Use a hydrating toner to prep the skin
Korean toners are not just for cleansing, they help restore the skin's pH balance and provide deep hydration. Ingredients like birch sap, green tea, or hyaluronic acid help replenish lost moisture. The "7-skin method", which involves layering toner up to 7 times, helps achieve intense hydration and a bouncy texture.
4. Layer lightweight essences and serums
Instead of relying on one heavy moisturiser, K-beauty promotes layering lightweight essences and serums to deliver hydration and active ingredients deeply. Snail mucin, ginseng, propolis, and centella asiatica are popular K-beauty ingredients that soothe, repair, and hydrate the skin, creating a naturally dewy look.
5. Lock in moisture
A lightweight yet deeply moisturising cream is essential for locking in hydration and supporting the skin barrier. K-beauty creams often include ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, which help retain moisture and give the skin a soft, plump, and elastic appearance.
6. Sheet masks for instant hydration and glow
A signature step in K-beauty is using hydrating sheet masks packed with nourishing ingredients. Masks infused with niacinamide, honey, or rice extract deeply hydrate and brighten the skin. Using a sheet mask 2-3 times a week provides an instant plumping effect, contributing to a glass-skin glow.
7. Sun protection is non-negotiable
Sunscreen is the most crucial step in any Korean skincare routine. Daily SPF prevents premature aging, hyperpigmentation, and dehydration. K-beauty sunscreens are lightweight, non-greasy, and infused with skincare benefits, ensuring the skin remains smooth, youthful, and even-toned.
Following these K-beauty principles can help transform the skin into a hydrated, luminous, and healthy complexion, giving you that amazing glass skin effect!
