Know How To Stay Mentally Fit During This Second Wave Of Covid-19
Mental health: During the ongoing covid-19 situation in the country, it is extremely important to take care of your mental health. Here are some tips you can follow.
Covid-19 and mental health: Follow an active lifestyle to stay mentally fit
HIGHLIGHTS
- Covid-19 pandemic may affect your mental health too
- Regular exercise is beneficial to your mental health
- Ensure adequate sleep for at least 7-8 hours
During the ongoing pandemic, many people are undergoing mental health problems including panic, anxiety and depression. In-spite of these challenges, it is important to keep going strong and not just look after our physical health but mental health too. In the fight against the pandemic, being serene and hopeful is vital. Here are a few simple things you can do to stay mentally fit while facing the pandemic.
Tips to take care of mental health during covid-19 pandemic
1. Stay connected
It is important to stay connected with family, friends, co-workers and peers, especially if you're living alone via social media, video calls, instant messaging or normal phone calls as it can help you combat loneliness and keep negative thoughts at bay.
2. Exercise regularly
Physical activity releases endorphins which are natural pain killers, take charge of your wellbeing and retain a sense of control during such uncertain times, thereby helping to stay compose. Regular exercise will not only strengthen your immune system, but also making one less susceptible to infections.
3. Mindful routine
Simple way of asserting control over your life, and that's establishing a healthy, positive, and constructive routine. Being mindful is exactly what it sounds like. Follow a disciplined and mindful routine as it helps the brain to focus on the task at hand and not stray away into unnecessary negative thoughts.
4. Pursue a creative hobby
The coronavirus outbreak has been hard on our mental health. And as you know an empty mind is a devil's workshop. So, pursing your hobby such as cooking, gardening playing an instrument, that you enjoy and keep you occupied, can help deal stress and anxiety.
5. Sleep Well
Adequate sleep and sleep-wake pattern allows for the balance of neurochemicals to be restored so the emotional exhaustion and burn out is low. Getting adequate sleep is an important part of a healthy lifestyle and can benefit your heart, mind and weight, especially in times like this is imperative. Keeping one strong to fight unwanted thoughts and fears.
6. Limit news consumption
While it's important to stay informed, consuming constant content about the coronavirus can keep you in a heightened state of distress which can greatly affect your psychological well-being. Thus, commit to only tuning in to a few news programs per day, set a time limit, read articles and watch programs that focus on what you can do to stay healthy and wise.
This second wave of Covid-19 is a challenging time for people hence it is essential to support mental health along with physical health. So, make a routine, set some goals and try to stay positive - you've got this! Stay home, stay safe.
