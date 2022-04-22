Struggling With Low Fertility? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Wants You To Ditch These Lifestyle Habits
Women's fertility depends on various factors like food, drinks and the environment.
Smoking can not only harm the lungs but also fertility levels
Our lifestyle has a profound effect on our health and often determines susceptibility to various diseases. Fertility is no exception. In fact, it has emerged as a major concern among women of reproductive age. Various factors affect fertility — food habits, sleep patterns, genetics, and even the environment. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has touched upon these aspects in her new video on Instagram. In the clip, she talks about habits that affect women's health and lower fertility as well. While poor lifestyle choices are mostly linked to diabetes and heart disease, she says women often struggle with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid problems due to that.
Talking about factors affecting fertility in women, she lists out the following:
Being overweight as well as underweight can cause menstrual irregularities. This in turn reduces fertility levels.
Smoking can not only harm the lungs but also fertility levels. Cigarette smoking can cause the ovaries to age and deplete the eggs.
Alcohol is also at the root of fertility issues. Excessive alcohol consumption can cause oxidative damage at cellular levels. Hence, it can disturb the hormones.
Lack of sleep can also lead to hormonal imbalance. Stress can also cause the same problem.
We all know the ill-effects of exposure to pollutants and toxins. These elements in the environment also adversely affect the fertility levels in women.
Workout is good for health and fitness. But an excess of it is not recommended. This is because excessive levels of strenuous physical workouts can reduce levels of progesterone hormone in the body. This leads to reduced fertility levels.
Pooja Malhotra's video, which comes ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, is sure to inspire you to imbibe healthy habits and ditch choices that may lead to a plethora of diseases and low fertility levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
