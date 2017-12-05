Kidney Failure Responsible For Shashi Kapoor's Sad Demise: Know All About It
The veteran actor passed away at the age of 79.
The actor was suffering from kidney problems since a long time
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shashi Kapoor was undergoing dialysis since a long time
- Initially, kidney failures show no symptoms
- Dialysis helps patients with kidney failures live a normal life
On Monday, the sad demise of Shashi Kapoor shook the entire Bollywood industry. The actor, who passed away at 79, was suffering from a prolonged illness. His nephew Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying that the late veteran actor had a kidney problem and was on dialysis for several years. Usually, kidney problems arise because of building up of excess waste products and excess fluid in the body. This may lead to the patient feeling weak, running short of breath, lethargy, swelling, and confusion. When doctors are unable to remove potassium from bloodstream, they either lead to abnormal heart rhythms or sudden death.
Initially, kidney failures show no symptoms. One of the very first steps of correcting kidney abnormality is treating the underlying diseases that have caused kidney failures. Mostly kidney operations can turn out to be successful, thereby making the kidneys function normally like before.
But there are also chances that kidney failure may be progressive and might be never be cured. The diagnosis of kidney failure usually is made by blood tests measuring Blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, and glomerular filtration rate (GFR).
One of the best ways to deal with kidney problems is by ensuring normal levels of blood pressure and keeping diabetes under control. But if the kidneys fail completely, dialysis or transplants are the only options which can help in survival.
Dialysis is a treatment which is taken by patients when their kidneys stop functioning properly. They help in aiding the fluid functions and waste management from the body, which are the major functions of the kidneys.
There are two type of dialysis, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. It depends on the patient and his/her kidney doctor to decide which of these procedures would work best for the patient. Depending on the patient's lifestyle and other medical conditions, support systems, and how much responsibility and participation in the treatment program he/she desires, dialysis can be helpful in making patients with kidney failures live a normal life.
While the details of Kapoor's death are still unknown, we assume that the late actor's body has stopped responding to the dialysis he was going through. May the soul of one of Bollywood's most beloved actors, rest in peace!
