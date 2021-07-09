ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Kerala Reports First Zika Virus Case: Know Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Steps For This Infection

Kerala Reports First Zika Virus Case: Know Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Steps For This Infection

Zika Virus leads to mild symptoms including fever, rash, conjunctivitis, malaise, headache and muscle and joint pain.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jul 9, 2021 12:41 IST
2-Min Read
Kerala Reports First Zika Virus Case: Know Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Steps For This Infection

Zika virus: Kerala has recently reported first case of Zika virus

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The Zika virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947
  2. Symptoms of Zika virus are usually mild
  3. Do not let water collect anywhere to avoid mosquito breeding

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala has officially confirmed its first case of Zika virus which is a mosquito-borne viral infection. Zika virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. These mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during the early morning and late afternoon/evening. According to the World Health Organisation, this is the same mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. No vaccine is yet available for prevention and treatment of this virus. The first outbreak of Zika virus was reported on the Island of Yap in 2007.

Zika virus: Signs and symptoms

Symptoms of Zika virus include-


RELATED STORIES
related

Zika Virus Alert: First Case Of Zika Reported In Tamil Nadu

After WHO released information on the status of Zika virus in India, Tamil Nadu reports the first case of the same virus.

related

Zika Virus: The Dos And Don'ts

The Varanasi department of health has released precautionary dos and don'ts to prevent oneself from the Zika virus.

Fever, rash, conjunctivitis, malaise, headache and muscle and joint pain are common symptoms of this disease. These symptoms are generally mild and typically last for 2-7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms, as per WHO.

Also read: Zika Virus: Here's All You Should Know

The incubation period (the time from exposure to symptoms) of Zika virus disease is estimated to be 3-14 days.

30sagi6

Zika virus can lead to fever and rash
Photo Credit: iStock

Transmission

WHO mentions that this virus can be transmitted from the mother to fetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products and organ transplantation.

Also read: Zika Virus: The Dos And Don'ts

Prevention

Preventing mosquito bites is a key measure to prevent Zika virus infection. Pregnant women, women of reproductive age and young children should be specially protected.

(With inputs from WHO)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Experiencing Body Pain Too Often? Here Are 3 Simple Remedies You Must Try
Experiencing Body Pain Too Often? Here Are 3 Simple Remedies You Must Try

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases