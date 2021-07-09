Kerala Reports First Zika Virus Case: Know Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention Steps For This Infection
Zika Virus leads to mild symptoms including fever, rash, conjunctivitis, malaise, headache and muscle and joint pain.
Zika virus: Kerala has recently reported first case of Zika virus
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Zika virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947
- Symptoms of Zika virus are usually mild
- Do not let water collect anywhere to avoid mosquito breeding
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kerala has officially confirmed its first case of Zika virus which is a mosquito-borne viral infection. Zika virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. These mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during the early morning and late afternoon/evening. According to the World Health Organisation, this is the same mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. No vaccine is yet available for prevention and treatment of this virus. The first outbreak of Zika virus was reported on the Island of Yap in 2007.
Zika virus: Signs and symptoms
Symptoms of Zika virus include-
Fever, rash, conjunctivitis, malaise, headache and muscle and joint pain are common symptoms of this disease. These symptoms are generally mild and typically last for 2-7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms, as per WHO.
The incubation period (the time from exposure to symptoms) of Zika virus disease is estimated to be 3-14 days.
Transmission
WHO mentions that this virus can be transmitted from the mother to fetus during pregnancy, through sexual contact, transfusion of blood and blood products and organ transplantation.
Prevention
Preventing mosquito bites is a key measure to prevent Zika virus infection. Pregnant women, women of reproductive age and young children should be specially protected.
(With inputs from WHO)
