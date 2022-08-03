Nutritionist Loveneet Batra Shares Tips To Maintain Hair Health During Monsoons
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares six tips on Instagram to ensure hair health amid Monsoons.
Massaging the scalp can help avoid scalp-related diseases we may be prone to in monsoons
Monsoons undoubtedly bring us respite from the scorching sun, but loads of scalp infections and hair problems come in handy. Oily scalp with greasy hair, severe dandruff, hair fall, and frizz are some of the most common hair problems one experiences during monsoons. To ensure that you enjoy the monsoons without worrying, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some tips and tricks to maintain hair health. In her recent Instagram post, the health expert suggests some plug-ins in the diet as well as the hair care routine. Wondering what are these add-ons? Let's take a look:
1. Protein intake
Health experts have time and again emphasised the intake of protein, as it plays a pivotal role in our body. The nutritionist shares that hair is made almost entirely of protein, therefore consuming it is important for hair growth. She also mentions some good sources of protein like paneer, amaranth, and beans.
2. Friends with zinc and omega
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra states that zinc deficiency can cause hair fall. Incorporating nuts like walnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, and almonds into the diet can combat shedding. On the other hand, increasing the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids may stimulate the hair follicles and sebaceous glands. To improve omega-3 quantity in the body, one must include flaxseeds, chia seeds, fish, walnuts, and tofu in their diet
3. Right shampoo
Not all shampoos suit your hair, therefore one should look for products that are right for their hair type. Using the wrong shampoo and styling agent can cause significant hair damage.
4. Air dry
‘It's best to limit the use of heat devices and dry your hair naturally whenever possible,” the expert writes.
5. Aloe vera on your hair and scalp
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C, and E. All three of these vitamins contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and shiny hair.” She further adds that Vitamin B12 and folic acid are also found in aloe vera gel, which can keep the hair from falling out.
6. Massage your scalp
Hair oils include elements that strengthen and nourish our hair. Regular massages with hair oil aid in the battle against various scalp illnesses during the rainy season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
