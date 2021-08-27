Add These Four Exercises To Your Workout Routine For Toned Abs And Legs
The fitness instructor said that the exercises work as great additions to your HIIT cardio and abs routine.
Try this quick and effective routine to tone your legs and abs
Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has shared a new video on Instagram that demonstrates four exercises that are focussed on the abs and legs. While abs and leg workout routines can be challenging, these exercises can be performed at home without any equipment. Speaking about the exercises, she said in the caption that they were sure to make you feel the “burn”. They are a part of her HIIT cardio and abs program, which contain a bunch of “fast-paced, challenging and quick workouts, that don't compromise time for intensity.”
Weight loss: Try this ultimate workout to tone your legs and abs
The four exercises that the expert demonstrates in the video are:
- Side Plank and Hip Lift
- Commando
- Ab Bike and Toe Tap
- Double Pulse Jump Squat
She said that while these exercises are demanding, fitness enthusiasts are sure to “love” them.
Watch the video here:
Previously, Kayla had shared another video that focuses on the lower body. Sharing the demonstration video, she wrote, “This specific workout focuses on the lower body with a touch of abs of course.” She added that the only tool you need for this routine is a skipping rope. “If you don't have one, that's fine too - you can do air skipping (without the rope), high knees or mountain climbers!” she added.
The entire routine was divided into three circuits. The following exercises were incorporated in each circuits:
Circuit one:
1.Lateral Lunge & Knee-Up (24 reps, 12 per side)
- Skipping (30 seconds)
Circuit two:
- Modified Jump Lunge (16 reps, 8 per side)
- 1 & 1/2 Burpee (30 seconds)
Circuit three:
- Glute Bridge Walkout (30 seconds)
- Side Plank & Hip Abduction (60 seconds, 30 seconds per side)
- Kneel to Knee-Up (30 seconds)
Each of the circuits has to be done thrice, Kayla added.
Watch the video:
In another one of her popular videos, Kayla Itsines showed five workouts to practise to burn belly fat. The exercises include straight-leg jackknife, bent-leg sit-up, toe tap, commando, and extended plank. Read more about it here.
If you are just beginning to exercise or are resuming working out after a prolonged break, it is always advisable to take breaks between the routine till you gain an understanding of your body and its demands.
