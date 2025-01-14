Kanji Health Benefits: Here's Why You Must Have This Desi Probiotic This Winter
Kanji is beneficial to your health in several ways. Here, we've listed some reasons why you should not miss the goodness of kanji this winter.
Kanji is prepared with carrots and beetroot
Kanji is a traditional fermented drink that is usually prepared during the winter season. For the unversed, Kanji is prepared with black carrots, if not available, many also use red carrots with beetroot. To prepare this drink, carrots and beetroot are fermented in the sun along with a few spices. Kanji has a tangy taste and is commonly prepared in North India.
Kanji is beneficial to your health in several ways. Here, we've listed some reasons why you should not miss the goodness of kanji this winter.
Amazing health benefits of kanji
1. Improves gut health
Kanji contains beneficial bacteria that can help boost gut health. The process of fermentation makes it an excellent probiotic. A healthy gut ensures smooth digestion and promotes overall health.
2. Boosts immunity
The high vitamin C and antioxidant content of kanji help in boosting immunity. It can help keep winter-related ailments at bay.
3. Supports digestion
Kanji is rich in soluble fibre that can support digestion and prevent constipation. Better gut health also ensures healthy digestion.
4. Loaded with vitamin C
Carrots in Kanji make it a powerhouse of vitamin C.
Vitamin C is an essential vitamin that can help boost immunity, improve skin health, support iron absorption and assist in tissue growth and repair.
5. Rich in antioxidants
Antioxidants help protect cells from free radicals, ensuring lower disease risk. A diet rich in antioxidants prevents diseases, boosts skin health, promotes healthy ageing and supports brain health.
How to make kanji:
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared the method to prepare kanji on her Instagram page. Let's take a look at the steps:
- Take 1.5 kg of black carrot and beetroot in total. Wash, peel and cut in thing finger size.
- In a pan take 2 litres of water and add the carrots and beetroot to it. Heat it briefly for some time (do not boil).
- Allow it to cool down fand then add 2.5 tablespoons of peeli rai (grounded), 1 tablespoon of Kashmiri chilli and 1 tablespoon of salt.
- Transfer this to a clean ceramic pot and close the lid.
- Keep it in sunlight for 3-4 days.
- After 3-4 days check the flavours and let it sit in the sun for one more day.
- By day 5 you will get a pungent taste. It means the kanji is ready.
Enjoy in small portions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.