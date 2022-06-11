All You Need To Know About Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
The pop sensation, Justin Beiber, has brought this disease to the forefront with his social media post.
It causes facial weakness or paralysis on the side of the affected ear
Justin Bieber, 28, had to cancel his Justice World Tour and the reason is an illness. The pop sensation has revealed that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This news has raised eyebrows as people are trying to understand the complexity of this lesser-known disease. The rare condition has paralysed half of Justin Bieber's face. He posted a video, apologising for the cancellation of his concerts and also demonstrating his health issue. The disease affects the facial nerve around one ear and can also cause hearing loss.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?
Ramsay hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, is a complication caused by a shingles outbreak. This affects the facial nerve near one of the ears. It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.
What are the symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome?
The symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome include two main factors, both of which are related to the face. Here are the main symptoms:
1. A painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters starts growing on, in and around one ear.
2. Facial weakness or paralysis on the side of the affected ear.
These two symptoms may occur at the same time or one after the other.
Other symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome include ear pain, hearing loss, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), difficulty closing one eyelid, the sensation of spinning or moving (vertigo), change in perception of taste or loss of taste, and dry mouth and eyes.
What are the causes of Ramsay Hunt syndrome?
This rare condition occurs in people who have suffered from chickenpox. The virus that causes chickenpox stays in the body even after one has recovered from the illness. Sometimes, this dormant virus reactivates after a few years and causes a shingles outbreak.
How to treat Ramsay hunt syndrome?
According to Mayo Clinic, for the treatment of this disease, four types of procedures are followed:
1. Antiviral drugs that can help combat the chickenpox virus.
2. Corticosteroids to boost the effect of antiviral drugs in Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
3. Anti-anxiety medications that can help relieve vertigo.
4. Pain relievers.
