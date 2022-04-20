ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Jaggery Or Honey, Which Is Healthier? Dr Jaishree Sharad Throws Light

Jaggery Or Honey, Which Is Healthier? Dr Jaishree Sharad Throws Light

Many people want to know whether jaggery or honey is healthier. Dr Jaishree Sharad explains it in her latest Instagram video
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 20, 2022 11:37 IST
8-Min Read
Jaggery Or Honey, Which Is Healthier? Dr Jaishree Sharad Throws Light

Any sugar is sugar, whether it is honey or jaggery

A lot has been said and done about sugar. We have been told a number of times that sugar is not good for your health. This sweet food item can have some really harmful effects on your body. Right from the risks of obesity, heart disease or diabetes, it is believed that sugar affects your teeth, and immune system and even accelerates ageing. Yes, sugar is not good for your skin either. And, then a few feel that they can use certain alternatives for sugar like - jaggery or honey. However, there has been a common confusion about whether honey is healthier or jaggery. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad throws some light on this and explains it in a video on Instagram.     

She says, "Any sugar is sugar, whether it is honey, jaggery, cane sugar, date sugar, coconut sugar all sugar will attach to the protein molecules and they will result in advance glycation end products these are toxic free radicals which will cause early aging."

She adds, "Also sugars can increase the IGF1 Levels which can cause acne. So honey or jaggery is just the same."


RELATED STORIES
related

Have Jaggery With Sesame Seeds Daily. Watch Video To Know The Benefits

Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and fibre, and are a good source of protein and magnesium as well. Jaggery, on the other hand, is a good source of iron, antioxidants and is beneficial for digestion.

related

Sugar Vs Jaggery: What Makes Your Dessert Healthier?

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says she often hears people saying that they have baked their cake with whole wheat and replaced sugar with jaggery but does it make their cake ay healthier? Lets find out

Take a look:

Dr Jaishree Sharad often suggests that we must avoid sugar intake if we want to have youthful skin. In an Instagram update, she speaks about sugar and the way it must be ignored for healthy skin. She mentions that those who want to delay the process of ageing, must stay away from sugar including cane sugar, normal sugar, jaggery, organic sugar, or coconut sugar. Basically, avoid all kinds of sugar and of course, the food items that contain them. Not just this, Dr Jaishree Sharad also states you need to avoid “food with high glycaemic index and alcohol if you want to delay the process of aging”.

Dr Jaishree Sharad shares that sugar is not healthy for your skin. She mentions the elements that can have a drastic impact on your skin. The five elements include excessive sunlight, sugar, stress, pollution and smoking. You must know how to protect your skin from harmful sun rays. Also, too much stress can hamper your skin. Pollution can prove to be a damaging agent for your skin and if you are trying to have healthy skin, you must stay away from smoking.  

From now on, do keep your sugar intake in check if you are concerned about your skin.  

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

6 Best Diet Pills and OTC Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases