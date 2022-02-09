Does Sugar Hasten The process Of Ageing? Expert Shares Foods To Avoid To Delay Ageing
All of us want to look young for as long as possible. While age is something that will catch up with us sooner or later, there are ways that can help us delay the process. Diet plays a significant role in that. A well-balanced diet keeps the systems functioning better and reduces signs of ageing. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad is often asked by people about ways to keep looking younger. During one of her “Ask Me” series recently, one of Dr Jaishree Sharad's followers asked her about foods to avoid to delay the process of ageing.
Dr Jaishree Sharad said that those who wanted to delay the process of ageing should avoid intake of sugar – whether it is cane sugar, normal sugar, jaggery, organic sugar, or coconut sugar. Basically, avoid all kinds of sugar, including foods that contain them.
The captioned, she wrote, “Brightly coloured (orange, red, purple, green, yellow) fruits and vegetables, are rich in antioxidants and are great for skin.”
Apart from sugar, Dr Jaishree Sharad also told her followers to avoid “food with high glycaemic index and alcohol if you want to delay the process of aging”.
Health experts say excess sugar in the diet can cause dark circles, wrinkles, dehydrate the skin and fast-track the ageing process. Besides ageing, excess sugar intake may lead to weight gain, a common risk factor for several serious health issues. It is also linked to increasing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, skin problems, depression and fatty liver. Not to mention that dental health suffers from higher consumption of sugar.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
