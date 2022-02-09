ASK OUR EXPERTS

Does Sugar Hasten The process Of Ageing? Expert Shares Foods To Avoid To Delay Ageing

Dr Jaishree Sharad said that those who wanted to delay the process of ageing should avoid intake of sugar whether it is cane sugar, normal sugar, jaggery, organic sugar, or coconut sugar. Basically, avoid all kinds of sugar, including foods that contain them.
  Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 8, 2022 02:50 IST
4-Min Read
Excess sugar in the diet can cause dark circles, wrinkles, dehydrate the skin

All of us want to look young for as long as possible. While age is something that will catch up with us sooner or later, there are ways that can help us delay the process. Diet plays a significant role in that. A well-balanced diet keeps the systems functioning better and reduces signs of ageing. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad is often asked by people about ways to keep looking younger. During one of her “Ask Me” series recently, one of Dr Jaishree Sharad's followers asked her about foods to avoid to delay the process of ageing.

Dr Jaishree Sharad said that those who wanted to delay the process of ageing should avoid intake of sugar – whether it is cane sugar, normal sugar, jaggery, organic sugar, or coconut sugar. Basically, avoid all kinds of sugar, including foods that contain them.

The captioned, she wrote, “Brightly coloured (orange, red, purple, green, yellow) fruits and vegetables, are rich in antioxidants and are great for skin.”


Apart from sugar, Dr Jaishree Sharad also told her followers to avoid “food with high glycaemic index and alcohol if you want to delay the process of aging”.

Watch the video here:

Health experts say excess sugar in the diet can cause dark circles, wrinkles, dehydrate the skin and fast-track the ageing process. Besides ageing, excess sugar intake may lead to weight gain, a common risk factor for several serious health issues. It is also linked to increasing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, skin problems, depression and fatty liver. Not to mention that dental health suffers from higher consumption of sugar.

In an earlier post, Dr Jaishree Sharad had highlighted the five enemies of the skin. She described what they were and how to handle them. There are a range of things that have a detrimental impact on the health of the skin. One of the five major enemies that harm the skin is sugar. To know what the other four are, click here.

On another occasion, Dr Jaishree Sharad addressed the issue of body acne, a skin condition when oil and dead skin cells plug the hair follicles in the skin. She also shared the common causes of body acne and also explained the treatments for those. Read more about it here.

Your skin's health is influenced by a number of factors, both directly and indirectly. Follow these tips by Dr Jaishree Sharad for the health and well-being of your skin.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

