Is Mediterranean Diet Beneficial To Your Cognitive Health? Let's Find Out

Is Mediterranean Diet Beneficial To Your Cognitive Health? Let's Find Out

Mediterranean Diet can offer you multiple health benefits including better heart health, controlled risk of diabetes and much more. Studies have also highlighted that it can help you boost cognitive health. Read here to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 17, 2021 12:06 IST
Is Mediterranean Diet Beneficial To Your Cognitive Health? Lets Find Out

Mediterranean diet focuses on consumption of traditional foods

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mediterranean diet allows you to add olive oil to your foods
  2. It involves moderate consumption of dairy products
  3. You need to limit processed foods as much as possible

Mediterranean diet allows you to eat healthy foods and boosts heart health. It is focused on the consumption of traditional foods. It includes adding more whole foods and limiting the consumption of processed foods, refined grains, sugar-loaded beverages and refined oils. The Mediterranean diet has also been ranked as the healthiest diet as it ensures the consumption of healthy foods. When it comes to drinks, you can go for tea and coffee but strictly avoid sugar-loaded beverages and packed fruit juices. Following this diet can help you boost heart health, reduce the risk of diabetes and protect you from diseases. Here's another notable benefit of following a Mediterranean diet.

Mediterranean diet benefits for cognitive health


According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, a better cognitive function has been noticed in women who consumed Mediterranean diet consistently. Another study conducted in 2010 reveals that Mediterranean diet can help in preventing age-related brain disorders.

According to studies Mediterranean diet is beneficial to your cognitive health
Photo Credit: iStock

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, "It is a traditional diet which focuses on eating fruits, vegetables and whole-grain in their traditional form rather than those refined versions. It also promotes the consumption of healthy carbs. It can offer multiple health benefits including weight loss. It is an eating concept which focuses on the consumption of 2 servings of fruits and 4-5 serving of vegetables. It also involves including healthy fats to diet."

Basics of Mediterranean diet

  • Add a generous amount of seasonal fruits and vegetables to your diet
  • Stick to whole grains and avoid refined versions as much as possible
  • Control the consumption of dairy products
  • Limit the intake of red meat and processed foods
  • Add healthy fats to your diet and olive oil should be an essential part of your diet
  • You can also consume seafood once a week
  • Add herbs and spices to your food which will reduce the dependency on salt intake

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

