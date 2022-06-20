ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  International Yoga Day 2022: Here's How Yoga Can Help You Lose Weight

International Yoga Day 2022: Here's How Yoga Can Help You Lose Weight

International Yoga Day 2022: In this article, we discuss ways through which yoga aids healthy weight loss. Along with this, how can a beginner incorporate yoga into their routine.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 20, 2022 02:09 IST
3-Min Read
International Yoga Day 2022: Heres How Yoga Can Help You Lose Weight

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga promotes better mental health which boosts weight loss

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that unites the mind-body and spirit. It is a holistic approach to wellness with many benefits. Yoga can help people suffering from mental health issues as well as physical problems. This International Yoga Day let's discuss how can yoga help us lose weight.

Can yoga help with weight loss?

Yes, yoga can even help you lose weight. It doesn't help burn fat but helps treat the underlying causes behind weight gain. Treating these symptoms helps move your body faster and boosts your metabolism. This helps burn calories faster, making you fit and toned. 


RELATED STORIES
related

International Yoga Day 2022: Learn These Yoga Poses To Fight High Blood Pressure

International Yoga Day 2022: You can try incorporating these yoga positions to help stabilise your blood pressure.

related

International Yoga Day 2021: Try These Yoga Poses To Shed Kilos

Yoga can help you burn calories and stay fit. Here are some yoga poses you can try to lose weight.

Here are ways through which yoga can help with weight loss:

1. Yoga and mindful eating habits 


When you're performing yoga you are in touch with your body and mind. It helps pay attention to your body, its needs, and its functioning. Yoga can help know yourself better, helping reduce your impulsivity and increases your endurance. Mindful eating is another benefit of yoga. It means you can recognise your body's cues and understand its needs leading to no more binge or overeating unhealthy foods. A regulated and controlled diet can help reduce your weight gain. 

2. Yoga can help manage stress

Stress and anxiety can cause inflammation and weight gain. Yoga helps lower stress levels in the body. When we're under stress, our brain releases cortisol, the hormone that triggers hunger. Yoga breathing techniques help lower chronic stress, achieve a calmer state of mind, and reduce stress-related problems. Stress and anxiety also cause insomnia or sleeping problems among people. Deep breathing and meditation can help improve sleep quality and prevent weight gain.

3. Yoga and muscle strength

Yoga helps with muscle gain and strength. You don't only need strength training for muscle gain. When you're performing yoga you're using your body weight against yourself. It helps create resistance and strengthen your body. Different Yoga poses stretch every muscle in your body, making sure you get a full-body workout with lesser pain and more gain. 

4. Yoga and sleep

Yoga is known to improve the quality of sleep over time. It helps fall into a deeper sleep with reduced interruptions at night. A good sleep schedule is known to aid weight loss. Feeling well-rested helps control unnecessary urges and even helps reduce inflammation in the body. Good sleep can promote healthy weight loss by boosting your metabolism. 

5. Different types of yoga

There are different styles of yoga that have diverse health benefits. Modern yoga studios offer many active and intense yoga classes that help burn calories faster. 

Power or Vinyasa yoga is an intense yoga style that engages your entire body and tests your skills. Power yoga keeps your body in constant motion and promotes fat burn like aerobic or cardio workouts.

How can you use yoga for weight loss?

1. Gradual process

Expecting weight loss immediately after starting yoga will set you up for failure and demotivate you. Understand that it is a slow and gradual process and you will see changes with time. Take ample time to learn the basics and go at the pace that suits your body.

2. Adjust the style

Not everyone has the same level of knowledge or flexibility. Take your time to gain more stability and build strength. Choose a yoga style that suits your body and makes you feel comfortable. Slowly push yourself to higher levels to see better and faster results.

3. Find the right class

If your main goal with yoga is to lose weight, opt for classes such as hot yoga or power yoga. These are specific yoga classes that target fat burn and will give you the best weight loss results.

No matter what workout you choose, it only works if you keep at it. Keep incorporating yoga in your workout regime every day to gain its many benefits. 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases