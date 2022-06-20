International Yoga Day 2022: Here's How To Plan Your Jeevan Chakra For A Disease Free & Energetic Life
International Yoga Day 2022: Here are 5 yoga practices that will ensure you live a healthy and long life.
International Yoga Day 2022: Pranayamas improve overall health
If you wanted to start your life from scratch all over again then how would you be able to cultivate that level of perfection in your health? All the yogic techniques and practices that exist only aim to sharpen you and develop your brain power. If you want to lead an energetic and disease-free life then you must begin the practice of yoga. The problem however is that even though most of us start on this healthy routine not everyone is able to keep up and sustain this habit.
Diagnose your health condition
This certainly requires a level of commitment and discipline from our end. Transformation is a process that needs time and investment if you want to be able to achieve success. The first step towards achieving this level of health is to diagnose yourself. You can schedule a full body check-up to find out what your internal health is like. When you have a clear picture of your sugar levels, blood work, thyroid, and other related factors then you will know how to proceed with your yoga practice.
Siddha Walk
Siddha walk is an ancient yogic spiritual practice. It has the power to not only accelerate your physical health but can also elevate your mental and spiritual development. It is a dynamic system based on a scientific approach that can drastically transform the human body and mind. In Siddha walk, the shape of 8 or infinity plays a very important and powerful role. Each loop (south to north and north to south) should be done for at least 21 mins, adding up to 42 mins at a time.
Yoga Asanas
1. Hastha Uttanasana or the raised-arms Pose
Formation:
• From Pranamasan, raise your joint palms over your head and stretch upward.
• Slightly tilt your head, neck, and upper back to create a slight arch.
• Ensure that your arms are beside your ears as you tilt your upper body back.
• Focus your gaze on the sky.
Padahastasana - Standing Forward Bend Pose
Formation of the Posture
• From standing, exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and tuck your nose in-between your knees.
• Place your palms on either side of your feet.
• As a beginner you can bend your knees slightly
• With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your thighs with your chest.
• Allow your neck to fall with gravity and tuck your nose in-between your knees
• Try to leave as little space between your upper and lower body as possible.
2. Paschimottanasana or the seated forward bend
Formation:
• Begin in a seated pose like Dandasana or Sukhasana
• You can have your knees slightly bent when the legs are stretched out forward
• Stretch your hands up while keeping the back straight
• Exhale, bend forward, and bring your upper body to your lower body
• Hold your toes, ankles, or heels with your fingers
3. Vajrasana
Formation:
• Gently drop your knees down
• Keep your heels close to each other
• Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other
• Place your palms on your knees facing upward
• Straighten your back and look forward
Pranayama
1. Anulom Vilom or alternate nostril breathing
Method:
• Sit in a comfortable position
• Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed
• Close your eyes to focus on your breath.
• Place your palms on your knees
• Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril.
• Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left.
• This makes one cycle.
2. Kapal Bhati
Method:
• Sit in a comfortable position
• Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed
• Close your eyes to focus on your breath.
• Place your palms on your knees
• Inhale normally and start exhaling short, rhythmic, and forceful breaths
• Use your stomach to expel all the air from the diaphragm
• Inhalation happens automatically
Take care of your diet
Eat wholesome food as this provides your body with the many essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Eat a balanced portion of protein and avoid carbs. One of the best things you can include more fruits, vegetables, salads, and natural foods. When you do this, you can eliminate unnecessary sugar, added fats, and processed food.
(Himalayan Siddha, Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre)
