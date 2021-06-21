ASK OUR EXPERTS

International Yoga Day 2021: Try These Yoga Poses To Shed Kilos

International Yoga Day 2021: Try These Yoga Poses To Shed Kilos

Yoga can help you burn calories and stay fit. Here are some yoga poses you can try to lose weight.
  By: Teena, Yoga Instructor  Updated: Jun 21, 2021 10:51 IST
2-Min Read
Yoga can help you stay healthy and promote a healthy weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Yoga can help you stay fit and maintain a healthy weight
  2. There are plenty of yoga poses to choose from for weight loss
  3. International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June

Nowadays, being overweight or obese is a common health issue. Poor lifestyle, overeating, lack of sleep, etc. are some of the factors responsible. A lot of people think that being overweight is an appearance issue. But being overweight is actually a medical concern because it can seriously affect a person's health. Diabetes and heart disease are health problems that can stem from being overweight. Doing regular yoga practice improves physical, mental and spiritual health. Yoga is also an effective tool for weight loss. It helps you tone muscles and improves your metabolism.

Here are a few yoga poses for weight loss

1. Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank pose)


Chaturanga Dandasana or Plank pose also known as a low plank. It will strengthen and tone the whole body and reduce extra fat.

oj5lqo58

Chaturanga Dandasana works on your arms, legs, feet, core and many more muscle group
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Parivrtta utkatasana (Twisted chair pose)

Parivrtta utkatasana or twisted chair pose is a twisting pose also called yoga's version of the squat. It tones abdominal muscles, works the quads and glutes.

Also read: Yoga for Digestion

3. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

Dhanurasana or the bow pose helps you reduce excess fat from arms, legs and abdomen. Helps massage the abdominal organs, improves digestion and strengthens the thigh, chest and back. This pose is very helpful to tone your body.

vclu3tso

The bow pose can help keep your digestion healthy
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Sethu bandha sarvangasana - (Bridge pose)

Setu bandha or bridge pose regulates hormones and improves thyroid levels. It's really good for weight loss and strengthens the back muscles too.

Also read: Yoga for glowing skin 

5. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Naukasana or boat pose is a powerful yoga pose for weight loss. It works on all the major muscles of your body.

cbttkhi8

The boat pose can strengthen your core muscles
Photo Credit: iStock

Eat a healthy diet and try these yoga asanas to maintain a healthy weight.

(Teena is a Yoga Instructor at SARVA)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

