International Yoga Day 2021: Try These Yoga Poses To Shed Kilos
Yoga can help you burn calories and stay fit. Here are some yoga poses you can try to lose weight.
Yoga can help you stay healthy and promote a healthy weight
Nowadays, being overweight or obese is a common health issue. Poor lifestyle, overeating, lack of sleep, etc. are some of the factors responsible. A lot of people think that being overweight is an appearance issue. But being overweight is actually a medical concern because it can seriously affect a person's health. Diabetes and heart disease are health problems that can stem from being overweight. Doing regular yoga practice improves physical, mental and spiritual health. Yoga is also an effective tool for weight loss. It helps you tone muscles and improves your metabolism.
Here are a few yoga poses for weight loss
1. Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank pose)
Chaturanga Dandasana or Plank pose also known as a low plank. It will strengthen and tone the whole body and reduce extra fat.
2. Parivrtta utkatasana (Twisted chair pose)
Parivrtta utkatasana or twisted chair pose is a twisting pose also called yoga's version of the squat. It tones abdominal muscles, works the quads and glutes.
3. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)
Dhanurasana or the bow pose helps you reduce excess fat from arms, legs and abdomen. Helps massage the abdominal organs, improves digestion and strengthens the thigh, chest and back. This pose is very helpful to tone your body.
4. Sethu bandha sarvangasana - (Bridge pose)
Setu bandha or bridge pose regulates hormones and improves thyroid levels. It's really good for weight loss and strengthens the back muscles too.
5. Naukasana (Boat Pose)
Naukasana or boat pose is a powerful yoga pose for weight loss. It works on all the major muscles of your body.
Eat a healthy diet and try these yoga asanas to maintain a healthy weight.
(Teena is a Yoga Instructor at SARVA)
