These Bollywood Divas Are The Ultimate Fitness Icons For The Country

March 8 is observed as International Women's Day all across the world. On this International Women's Day 2018, let's take a look at some of the incredible divas of Bollywood who have inspired fans with their fitness goals to an unprecedented extent. From getting back in shape post pregnancy like a pro to flaunting jaw-dropping flexibility, these women have left no stone unturned to be the ultimate icons on this Women's Day. Read more to find out who these women are and what makes them so praiseworthy:
1. Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Jab We Met girl as well as her baby Taimur has won the nation's heart like no one else. It has been a year since the birth of the charming nawab of the Pataudi family and Kareena is back in shape and looks as perfect as she always has been! The actress made sure she paid little attention to what people had to say about her weight gain or her double chin. A true Pilates fan, Kareena is regularly seen working out with utmost dedication on social media.
2. Katrina Kaif
From powerlifting to Pilates to fletcher towel workout, Katrina Kaif has been seen sporting different kinds of workouts along with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. As someone who only recently joined Instagram, it is no surprise that she already has more than 8 million followers who can do anything to watch her workout and reveal secrets behind her flawless skin and fit body.
3. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is a powerhouse of talent. From Padmaavat to Bajirao Mastani and Tamasha, the variety in her choice of roles has surprised fans many times. And what's more is that Deepika is a die heart fitness freak. To begin with, she was a badminton player ever since her school days. Despite long lasting shoots and a jam-packed work schedule, Deepika makes sure that she doesn't miss a single workout session.
4. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is surely one of the youngest achievers in Bollywood. Only a handful of years spent in the industry and Alia has managed to be among the top players. Like Katrina, Alia too trainers under Yasmin Karachiwala and has been quite active in inspiring fans with her fitness regime. To sum it up, Alia's all for squats, lunges, rigorous cardio and clean vegan eating.
5. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is one person who has never failed to inspire fans with her perfectly toned and fit body. A mother and a successful actor, Malaika is surely the one actor who inspires many women in her 40s. A disciplined life which involves regular working out and healthy eating, Malaika is a do-it-all when it comes to maintaining her fitness. Her love and fondness towards being in shape can be seen in her profile on Instagram.
6. Jacqueline Fernandes
She is one actress who continues to shock audience with her unique workout skills. Remember her popular polga post on Instagram? People still feel surprised by seeing her hang on that pole in a yoga pose with such convenience. Jacky is a preacher of clean and healthy eating and swears by Pilates and yoga to maintain her swirling flexible body.
7. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
The yoga endorser and the evergreen beauty - Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one actress in Bollywood who ages like fine wine. Her fondness towards yoga is alien to none. But what many might not be aware of is her post pregnancy weight loss. Her fitness trainer Vinod Channa says that when it comes to losing weight post pregnancy, there is no example better than that of Shilpa.
These women are surely the perfect women's day icons for the country. More power to them and their love for fitness!