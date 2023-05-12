International Nurses Day 2023: Know The Date, History, Theme, And Significance Of The Day
Every year, May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day globally. The day It focuses on the requirement to protect and support the nurses and strengthen the health system worldwide.
Medical science has always evolved with the passage of time. And it's admirable how advances in health and medicine have benefited everyone globally. Thanks to everyone involved in the medical field, especially nurses. They deserve to be recognised for their efforts and hard work. Nurses care for patients around the clock. It's not just about administering medication, but also empathising with patients during critical illness and assisting them in recovering fully.
International Nurses Day honours the selfless work done by nurses and their significant contribution to society. It's the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who made a significant contribution to the field of nursing.
Date
On May 12, the entire world commemorates International Nurses Day.
Theme
Every year, there's a particular theme dedicated to International Nurses Day. For the year 2023, the International Nurses Council (ICN) announced the theme, ‘Our Nurses, Our Future'.
It focuses on the requirement to protect and support the nurses and strengthen the health system worldwide.
Significance
Globally, May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who laid the foundation of modern nursing. While celebrating and honouring nurses, it's also important to know about the life of Florence Nightingale who was highly invested in the profession.
She was a British nurse, statistician, and social reformer who is also popularly known as “The Lady with the Lamp”. She was appointed as a nurse to look after injured soldiers during the Crimean War. She would spend most of her time taking care of the wounded.
In 1860, Florence Nightingale started a nursing school called The Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas' Hospital in London.
She is also known for providing training for midwives and nurses in workhouse infirmaries. Florida, throughout her life. She also taught the importance of cleanliness and hygiene to create a favourable environment for patients to recover faster.
History
If we go back into history, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, Dorothy Sutherland, had proposed this day to then US President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953. However, her request wasn't approved then.
Later, in 1974, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale was chosen as the date to celebrate International Nurses Day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
