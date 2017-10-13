Shocking: 9 Year Old Girl Dies After Eating A Piece Of Pancake
9 year old Nainika died as she was allergic to dairy products and suffered from asthma too. Here are some other rare sources of dairy products too.
Girl dies due to an allergic reaction: Know the rare sources of dairy products
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nine-year old girl succumbed to allergic reaction after eating a pancake
- The girl was allergic to dairy and also had asthma
- She was admitted in a hospital and was on a life support system
On May 20, a nine-year old girl succumbed to an allergic reaction after eating a pancake. The incident took place in Harrow, London. When Nainika Tikoo, the victim, was having her breakfast, dairy-free pancakes with blackberries prepared by her father, she suffered a severe allergic reaction which left her blue soon after she took one bite. Reportedly the girl was allergic to dairy and also had asthma. Her father, Vinod reveals that she insisted on having blackberries though she had never tried the fruit before.
Soon after she took one bite, she turned 'completely blue' and collapsed. Her father tried to treat her with Epipen and paramedics arrived at their place soon after. The girl had suffered a cardiac arrest. She was admitted in a hospital and was on a life support system. Days after being admitted at the hospital her family asked to remove the life support system and she succumbed to it.
Nainika's mother penned down on a Just Giving page a statement to raise funds for the allergy research after the tragic incident in her family. She said, "We knew she was allergic to dairy and she had asthma so we looked after that for the last 9 years. We had only one major incident in these 9 years with a few minor incidents intermittently."
Are you aware of these rare sources dairy?
1. Brown sugar
2. Caramel candies
3. Caramel flavouring
4. Wheat bread
5. High protein flour
6. Hot dogs and sausages
7. Margarine
8. Natural flavouring
9. Chocolate
10. Luncheon meats