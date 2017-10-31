India Witnessed Maximum Number Of TB Deaths In 2016
Though the numbers have dipped this year, India continues to notify maximum number of TB deaths in the world.
HIGHLIGHTS
- India reports maximum number of TB deaths in the world
- TB continues to be the most deadly disease in the world
- WHO report also noted that Indias funding for TB has increased to 74%
Though the number of Tuberculosis deaths has dipped in India since 2016, our country continues to have highest number of TB deaths in the world. In 2017, the WHO released a report which revealed as many as 4.23 lakh deaths from TB (without HIV) in India. As compared to 4.8 lakh deaths in 2015, the numbers have dipped. The report also suggested that there were as many as 1.04 crore deaths in just one year and 64% of the total number accounted for only seven countries.
India reported highest number of TB deaths followed by Indonesia, China, Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria and South Africa. Statistically, India reported as many as 33% of the deaths due to TB (without HIV) and 26% cases with HIV. But the mortality rate of patients with HIV also dipped from 37000 in 2015 to only 12000 in 2016.
Across the world, efforts are being made to combat this disease. Since 2000, a 37% decrease in the number of TB deaths has been witnessed globally. However, TB continues to be the most deadly disease in the world.
19.36 lakh TB cases came into picture in India in 2016. Of these, 17.63 were either new or relapse. But, the number spiked in 2015 and as many as 17.4 lakh cases were reported in that year. However, treatment coverage of the disease has increased from 59% to 63%.
WHO report also noted that India's funding had gone up from $280 million in 2015 to $525 million. This indeed is drastic growth. This means that the country's domestic investment on the treatment of this disease has increased from 32% to 74% which has reduced the need for relying on international funding. India's growth rate is quite significant in determining global growth rate.
The report that came in 2016 reported a whole lot of new cases which had not come into picture before, the total number of TB cases spiked drastically.
Out of the 600000 cases have become resistant to the most effective TB fine line drug, rifampicin, 47% are in India followed by China and the Russian federation.
India is one of the 14 counties with the highest Multi Drug Resistance TB, TB and HIV. Because 21% of the drug resistant deaths are in India, this significantly impacts global figure of drug resistant deaths.
TB incidence is decreasing by 2% each year. But by 2020, the number needs to go as low as 4-5% each year to reach the ultimate goal of the 'End TB Strategy.' And India needs to get this done more urgently because it notifies maximum number of cases each year affecting global numbers as well.