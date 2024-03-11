Hypocalcemia: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Extremely Low Calcium Levels
When calcium levels are too low, one may develop a condition called hypocalcemia. Here, let's understand the symptoms of hypocalcemia.
Too little calcium in the body can reduce bone density
Calcium is an important mineral for your bones and teeth. It also regulates muscle contraction, supports cardiovascular health, improves cholesterol levels and lowers blood pressure. However, many fail to notice the deficiency of calcium in their bodies. When calcium levels are low you might experience symptoms like poor bone health, brittle nails, muscle cramps, fatigue and more. In severe cases, when calcium levels are too low, one may develop a condition called hypocalcemia. Here, let's understand the symptoms of hypocalcemia.
Signs and symptoms of hypocalcemia
1. Muscle problems
Muscle aches, cramps and spasms can be a sign of calcium deficiency. You might also experience pain in thighs and arms while walking. Calcium deficiency can also lead to tingling and numbness in hands, arms, feet and legs
2. Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a condition that can make your bones weak and brittle. Too little calcium in the body can reduce bone density and trigger the risk of developing osteoporosis. This condition can further make you prone to frequent fractures.
3. Severe PMS
PMS symptoms can be harsh at times. Low calcium levels can make these worse. According to studies, hypocalcemia may contribute to severe PMS symptoms. Also, calcium supplements may help control the symptoms.
4. Depression
Studies have shown that calcium deficiency may be linked with depression and mood disorders.
5. Memory loss
Memory-related problems are also common among people with calcium deficiency.
Other symptoms include:
- Dry, scaly skin
- Brittle, weak nails
- Confusion
- Irritability
- Irregular heart rate
- Rough hair
- Numbness
Sources of calcium:
Milk, curd, cheese, green leafy vegetables, legumes and grains, and nuts and seeds, especially almonds, sesame, and chia seeds are good sources of calcium.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
