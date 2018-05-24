#HumFitTohIndiaFit: Celebs Accept Fitness Challenge From Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore
Under the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative, the Sports Minister and former individual Olympic medalist Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore challenged Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal to be a part of this initiative.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff too responded to the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative
Recently, Sports Minister and former individual Olympic medalist Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore took to twitter to express his admiration for PM Modi and his constant dedication towards work and an aim to get India fit. He posted a video while practicing push-ups and encouraged people to share their videos on social media talking about their fitness mantra and get more and more people on the road to fitness. Under the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative, the union minister challenged Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal to be a part of this initiative.
#HumFitTohIndiaFit ????— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
In response to the minister's initiative, Hrithik Roshan posted a video while riding a bicycle and revealed how riding a cycle is the best way to beat traffic and to stay fit. He also revealed that it is how he commutes to his place of work.
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India ???? get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Later Virat Kohli too responded to Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore's challenge and posted a video sharing his fitness mantra and performed 20 spider planks in his video. And this did not end here, the cricketer further challenge his wife Anushka Sharma, PM Narendra Modi and MS Dhoni for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative.
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
PM Modi too, responded to Virat Kohli this morning and wrote, "Challenge accepted" and promised to share a video of his workouts soon.
Anushka Sharma, in response to hubby Virat Kohli's challenge shared a video of lifting weight and revealed that it is her favorite form of workout. She further challenged Varun Dhawan and Dipika Pallikal.
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/qdc1JabCYb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Saina Nehwal, Babita Phogat and Mithali Raj also responded to the challenge and shared their fitness mantras on twitter.
Thanku @nikhat_zareen for challenging me @Ra_THORe for starting this, what a great initiative. This is thow I keep myself fit. #fitnesschallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) May 23, 2018
I challenge @TheShilpaShetty @vidya_balan @TheJohnAbraham @SunielVShetty @WrestlerSushil @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/qCZ2ozfCjC
Tiger Shroff, too, shared a video of his fitness mantra and further challenged Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar.
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i’d like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
After being nominated by badminton player PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone responded through a video and wrote, "I am extremely passionate about fitness and my new obsession...running." She went on to nominate Mithali Raj, Aditi Ashok and Rani Rampal.