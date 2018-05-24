ASK OUR EXPERTS

#HumFitTohIndiaFit: Celebs Accept Fitness Challenge From Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore

Under the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative, the Sports Minister and former individual Olympic medalist Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore challenged Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal to be a part of this initiative.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 24, 2018 05:31 IST
3-Min Read
#HumFitTohIndiaFit: Celebs Accept Fitness Challenge From Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff too responded to the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore took to twitter to initiate #HumFitTohIndiaFit
  2. He challenged Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal
  3. PM Modi too responded to this initiative

Recently, Sports Minister and former individual Olympic medalist Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore took to twitter to express his admiration for PM Modi and his constant dedication towards work and an aim to get India fit. He posted a video while practicing push-ups and encouraged people to share their videos on social media talking about their fitness mantra and get more and more people on the road to fitness. Under the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative, the union minister challenged Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal to be a part of this initiative.

In response to the minister's initiative, Hrithik Roshan posted a video while riding a bicycle and revealed how riding a cycle is the best way to beat traffic and to stay fit. He also revealed that it is how he commutes to his place of work.

Later Virat Kohli too responded to Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore's challenge and posted a video sharing his fitness mantra and performed 20 spider planks in his video. And this did not end here, the cricketer further challenge his wife Anushka Sharma, PM Narendra Modi and MS Dhoni for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative.

PM Modi too, responded to Virat Kohli this morning and wrote, "Challenge accepted" and promised to share a video of his workouts soon.

Anushka Sharma, in response to hubby Virat Kohli's challenge shared a video of lifting weight and revealed that it is her favorite form of workout. She further challenged Varun Dhawan and Dipika Pallikal.

Saina Nehwal, Babita Phogat and Mithali Raj also responded to the challenge and shared their fitness mantras on twitter.

Tiger Shroff, too, shared a video of his fitness mantra and further challenged Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar.

After being nominated by badminton player PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone responded through a video and wrote, "I am extremely passionate about fitness and my new obsession...running." She went on to nominate Mithali Raj, Aditi Ashok and Rani Rampal. 



