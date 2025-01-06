Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Is It Similar To Covid-19?
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes upper respiratory infections resembling the common cold.
Sometimes HMPV can cause severe illness
The Human Metapneumovirus outbreak in China has raised global health concerns. Three cases, two in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad were reported in India today. However, the infected infants and families have no recent travel history, ruling out exposure from China or other countries.
Social media posts from China show overcrowded hospitals. This has sparked serious concerns about another health crisis after Covid-19. Back in 2019, Covid-19 emerged in the same way in China with flu-like symptoms. This is why the HMPV outbreak in China is being compared with the Covid-19 pandemic. However, several characteristics of HMPV and Covid-19 are non-identical.
Read on to understand the difference between HMPV and Covid-19:
- HMPV and Covid-19 belong to different viral families.
- HMPV causes mild to moderate symptoms, whereas, a few strains of Covid-19 may cause severe complications which require hospitalisation.
- The incubation period for HMPV is 3 to 6 days, whereas, the incubation period for Covid-19 is between 2 to 14 days, depending on the variant.
- Individuals with Covid-19 may experience a few additional symptoms like loss of taste and smell. Diarrhoea was also a common symptom reported in a few strains.
HMPV is not a new virus. It has recently garnered attention due to the recent outbreak in China.
On the other hand, HMPV and Covid-19 share striking similarities:
Target the respiratory system: Both target the respiratory system.
Similar transmission: HMPV and Covid-19 spread through infected droplets, direct contact or contaminated surfaces.
Overlapping symptoms: Cough, sore throat, fever and shortness of breath are a few common symptoms of HMPV and Covid-19.
Vulnerable groups: Children, elderly and those with preexisting health conditions are at a higher risk of developing severe complications.
Maintaining proper hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks can help prevent HMPV and Covid-19.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
