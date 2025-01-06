HMPV Cases In India: How To Check If You Have HMPV Symptoms?
HMPV Outbreak: Initially identified virus in China, the HMPV infection has now been detected in other countries, including India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently confirmed two HMPV cases in Karnataka.
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is experiencing a notable surge in cases as of January 2025. Initially identified virus in China, the HMPV infection has now been detected in other countries, including India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently confirmed two HMPV cases in Karnataka, involving infants with bronchopneumonia. This increase is attributed to seasonal factors and heightened surveillance. HMPV causes respiratory infections, with symptoms ranging from mild cold-like manifestations to severe respiratory distress, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children and the elderly. Understanding the symptoms, transmission, and preventive measures is crucial for effective management and containment of the virus.
How HMPV infection is different from other infections
HMPV symptoms often resemble those of other respiratory infections, making differentiation challenging. However, certain nuances can aid in identification. Unlike the abrupt onset of influenza, HMPV symptoms develop more gradually. While both can cause fever and cough, symptoms of HMPV more frequently leads to wheezing and difficulty breathing, especially in children. Unlike the loss of taste and smell commonly associated with COVID-19, these symptoms are less prevalent in HMPV infections. Recognising these distinctions is essential for accurate diagnosis and timely intervention.
Symptoms of HMPV virus
These HMPV symptoms typically appear 3 to 6 days after exposure and can last from a few days to a week. In severe cases, especially among high-risk groups, symptoms may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia.
1. Cough
Persistent coughing is common, ranging from mild to severe.
2. Fever
Moderate fever often accompanies the infection.
3. Nasal congestion
Stuffy or runny nose is frequently observed.
4. Shortness of breath
Difficulty breathing, particularly in severe cases.
5. Wheezing
A high-pitched whistling sound during breathing, more common in children.
6. Sore throat
Discomfort or pain in the throat.
7. Fatigue
General feeling of tiredness and lack of energy.
8. Loss of appetite
Reduced desire to eat, especially in young children.
9. Muscle aches
Generalised muscle pain or discomfort.
10. Headache
Mild to moderate headaches may occur.
Who is at risk of HMPV infection?
HMPV can infect individuals of all ages, but certain groups are at higher risk for severe illness. Awareness of these risk factors is vital for early detection and prevention against the HMPV virus.
1. Infants and young children
Due to their developing immune systems are at a higher risk of infection.
2. Elderly individuals
Age-related immune decline increases susceptibility.
3. Immunocompromised persons
Those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to HMPV infection.
4. Individuals with chronic lung or heart conditions
Pre-existing health issues can exacerbate the severity of HMPV cases.
Can HMPV spread in India?
While cases of HMPV virus in India have been reported, health authorities advise caution but not alarm. The situation is under close surveillance, and standard preventive measures are recommended. Maintaining good respiratory hygiene and monitoring for HMPV symptoms are prudent steps. The general public should stay informed through official health advisories and practice recommended precautions against the risk of HMPV infection.
Preventive measures against HMPV scare
Implementing these measures can significantly reduce the risk of infection.
1. Hand hygiene
Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
2. Avoid close contact
Keep distance from individuals exhibiting respiratory virus symptoms.
3. Disinfect surfaces
Regularly clean commonly touched objects and surfaces.
4. Use masks
Wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas to prevent droplet transmission.
5. Stay home when sick
If symptomatic, remain at home to prevent the spread of HMPV virus symptoms.
What to do after getting infected with HMPV
Early medical consultation can prevent complications, especially in high-risk individuals. If you suspect HMPV infection, here is all that you should do.
1. Consult a healthcare provider
Seek medical advice for proper diagnosis and management of HMPV cases.
2. Isolate
Stay away from others to prevent the spread of HMPV virus.
3. Hydrate and rest
Ensure adequate fluid intake and rest to support recovery from HMPV scare.
4. Monitor symptoms
Keep track of HMPV symptom progression and seek immediate care if they worsen.
Healthiest recovery methods for HMPV cases
A holistic approach enhances the body's ability to recover efficiently and promote healthy recovery post HMPV infection.
1. Balanced nutrition
Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and proteins to boost immunity against respiratory viruses.
2. Adequate sleep
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep to aid healing.
3. Avoid smoking and alcohol consumption
These can impair immune function and delay recovery from HMPV infection.
4. Follow Medical Advice
Adhere to prescribed treatments and attend follow-up appointments for HMPV cases.
HMPV is a respiratory virus that warrants attention due to its potential severity in vulnerable populations. Recognising HMPV symptoms, understanding risk factors, and adhering to preventive measures are essential steps in mitigating HMPV's impact. Staying informed and proactive in health practices can significantly reduce the risk of infection and promote overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
