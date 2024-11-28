How To Use Geranium Oil For Hair Growth
5 Ways to use Geranium Oil for Hair Growth
Geranium oil is an essential oil extracted from the leaves and stems of the Pelargonium graveolens plant. Known for its sweet, floral fragrance, it is widely used in aromatherapy, skincare, and haircare due to its balancing and nourishing properties. Its antimicrobial properties also help maintain a healthy scalp environment by preventing dandruff and other scalp infections, indirectly promoting stronger and healthier hair growth. Read on as we share tips you can follow to incorporate geranium oil into your haircare routine and share some of its health benefits.
Tips to use geranium oil for hair growth
1. Scalp massage
Mix a few drops of geranium oil with a carrier oil like coconut, jojoba, or almond oil. Apply this blend directly to your scalp and gently massage it in circular motions for about 10–15 minutes. This enhances blood circulation to the hair follicles, encourages hair growth, and nourishes the scalp. Rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.
2. Hair mask
Combine geranium oil with natural ingredients like aloe vera gel or yogurt to create a hydrating hair mask. Mix 1–2 tablespoons of aloe vera with 3–4 drops of geranium oil and apply it from the roots to the tips of your hair. Leave it on for 20–30 minutes before washing it off. This mask helps in moisturising the scalp, reducing dryness, and supporting healthy hair growth.
3. Add to shampoo or conditioner
Add 5–7 drops of geranium oil to your regular shampoo or conditioner. Use this enriched product as you normally would, ensuring to massage it into the scalp during application. This method provides a consistent way to nourish the scalp and boost hair health over time.
4. Steam treatment
Mix a few drops of geranium oil with warm water and use the mixture to soak a towel. Wrap your hair with the damp towel and leave it for 15–20 minutes. The steam opens up the pores and allows the oil to penetrate deeply into the scalp, enhancing its effectiveness.
5. Hair spray
Create a leave-in treatment by mixing 10–15 drops of geranium oil with 100 ml of distilled water in a spray bottle. Shake well and spray onto your scalp and hair before styling. This lightweight formula helps to maintain scalp health while giving your hair a subtle shine and fragrance.
Health benefits of using geranium oil for hair growth
- Geranium oil enhances blood circulation to the scalp, ensuring that hair follicles receive essential nutrients and oxygen.
- It regulates the production of natural oils in the scalp, making it ideal for both dry and oily scalps.
- Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe irritation, redness, and inflammation on the scalp, which can otherwise inhibit hair growth and lead to hair thinning.
- Geranium oil has antimicrobial and antifungal properties that combat dandruff and prevent scalp infections.
- The oil helps to condition and fortify hair strands, reducing breakage and split ends.
- By maintaining the natural pH balance of the scalp, geranium oil supports a healthy microbiome, which is vital for reducing hair loss and enhancing hair vitality.
- Regular use of geranium oil leaves the hair hydrated, glossy, and soft, making it appear healthier and more vibrant.
Incorporating geranium oil into your hair care routine can provide both immediate and long-term benefits for achieving healthier, stronger, and fuller hair.
