How To Get The Most Out Of Your Summer Workouts
Here's how you can make working out the most fun and effective during summer.
Staying hydrated is the key to a fun and easy workout in summer
First things first: working out in the summers can seem daunting. Especially in a country like India, where a combination of heat and humidity can be absolutely unforgiving.
But did you know that working out in the warm weather is actually great for your body? Whether you're aiming to get back to being active, reach peak fitness or just get a great summer bod, the time to take the first step is now.
Strengthen your mind, and the body will follow suit. Here are five ways you can stay motivated and get the most out of your summer workouts!
Early Bird Gets The First Win
We know that the later it gets in the day, the higher the temperature will soar. Hence, get your workout out of the way, first thing in the morning. Plus the sun exposure in the morning hours is great for your body and gears you up for an active and refreshing day ahead!
Keep It Light
Pushing yourself to the limit is fine – but in the sweltering summers, let some fuel be left in your tank so that you can get through the day too. You need some energy to battle the heat, so our suggestion would be to keep things light.
Speaking of which, keep your meals light too. Wear lightweight clothes made with breathable fabric when you workout, and remember – always wear sunscreen!
Stay Hydrated – With More Than Just Water
It won't take us to tell you that you need to keep your body hydrated in the summers. Drink a lot of water, sure, but you need to do a lot more than that.
As you sweat, you will lose a ton of electrolytes and salts – so make sure you drink a lot of fluids like coconut water that are rich in natural potassium. Drink fresh juices, eat fruits like melons with high-water content, and just ensure your liquid reserves stay replenished throughout the day. Electrolyte supplements can come in handy too!
Find The Shade
Warm weather might be great for your workouts, but sweltering hot weather isn't. As mentioned earlier, work out either in the mornings or in the evenings when the sun is down.
But if you choose to work out during the day, make sure you do it in the shade, and not under direct sunlight. You might suffer from heatstroke or damage your body by putting it under unnecessary duress.
Remember To Cool Down
A common mistake people make is this: they get a great workout in, push their body to the limits, and then just pack up and go home. You shouldn't do that anyway, but you especially shouldn't do it in the summers!
Give your body adequate time to cool down as this helps a gradual recovery of your heart rate and blood pressure. Stretch the muscles and cool down for at least 10 minutes to make sure your body doesn't overheat, or you don't damage your muscles in any other way.
Remember, it's not about just doing it, but doing it right. To help you on your path to fitness and to keep you accountable, consulting an expert gets you the long-distance; and my MSF Transformation Plans will help you exactly with that. Feel free to reach out to me today!
Content By Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach
