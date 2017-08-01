ASK OUR EXPERTS

How To Choose Your Sleeping Mattress: Tips And Suggestions

How To Choose Your Sleeping Mattress: Tips And Suggestions

Mattress is the most important factor for a good sleep. The type of mattress each individual varies from one person to another according to their needs. However, the best mattress would be the one in which you feel no pressure.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 1, 2017 05:38 IST
2-Min Read
The right mattress for you

Getting a good sleep at night depends on many factors like comfort, temperature and stress. But mattress is the most important factor for a good sleep. The type of mattress each individual varies from one person to another according to their needs. In case of some medical condition, one should always consult a doctor before buying a mattress. However, the best mattress would be the one in which you feel no pressure. The age of mattress plays a major role with regard to choosing a new one. Some various types of mattress are discussed in the article.

Innerspring mattress: Spring mattress will be better for someone who is overweight as they offer firm support and they can easily get in and out of it. They are also better for people who have back pain.

Orthopedic mattress: These types of mattresses are beneficial for people who have back pain as they are designed to give support to your neck, spine, and hips. They do not allow the midsection to sink into the mattress.
Coils: These mattresses are one of the most comfortable and widely used mattresses. These are best for people who want more coils, edge support, cooling and great bounce.

Adjustable beds: These mattresses elevate your head and knees and allow you to relieve pressure on the lower back. For people who are recovering from a back surgery or chronic back pain, these mattresses would be beneficial.

Memory foam mattress: These kinds of mattresses mold the shape of your body when you lie down and hold the shape while you are sleeping. People who move a lot while sleeping should opt for these mattresses.

