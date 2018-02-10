ASK OUR EXPERTS

How To Best Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight

Here we enlist the 4 best techniques for weight loss with apple cider vinegar.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 10, 2018 07:25 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Have apple cider vinegar before meals for weight loss
  2. Apple cider vinegar improves digestion
  3. It is a good source of potassium

One starts wanting to lose weight as soon as they gain some. Because a balanced weight and body size yields innumerable health benefits in the long run. Some of these include a regulated blood pressure, good body posture, slow ageing. Plus, a healthy body weight helps keep the risk of dreadful diseases, as such diabetes, blood pressure etc. at bay. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are mainly the components for attaining and maintaining a balanced body weight. But there's one thing you can add in your greater scheme of things for getting your weight goals, that is, the Apple cider vinegar. Having a pale to medium amber colour, the Apple cider vinegar is a great choice for those who wish to shed those unwanted pounds.

Here are some simple ways using apple cider vinegar for weight loss.

1. Drinking ACV before meals

ACV contains almost exactly the same amount of pectin as raw apples. Therefore, when you consume it before having your meals, it shall make you feel fuller and satisfied. That will make you eat considerably less, this aiding in weight loss.

2. As a boost to digestion

ACV is a great digestion stimulant. It helps break-down the food, and also remove toxins from the body. Thus, it helps lose weight in the long run.

3. In utilisation of iron

Another reason that makes ACV an important tool for losing weight is its ability to help the body utilise iron effectively and efficiently.

4. As a source of potassium

Americans vinegar-coated beans not for no reason. Apples are, and therefore, ACV is a great source of potassium. So, by substituting your usage of salt with ACV, you can significantly boost up your weight loss plans. 



