Alcohol Consumption During Festivities: Do Not Miss These Expert Guidelines

WHO says that alcohol is a toxic, psychoactive, dependence-causing substance.
While moderate alcohol consumption is generally considered socially acceptable and even associated with some health benefits, it's important to acknowledge the multifaceted impact it has on human health. The effects of alcohol are diverse, ranging from short-term impairments to long-term, chronic health consequences. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra provides valuable guidance regarding the safe levels of alcohol consumption that minimise health risks.



A post shared by Pooja Malhotra (@nutritionistpoojamalhotra)

In an Instagram video, she remarks, “Back in the 90s, a general idea prevailed that light alcohol consumption reduces the risk of heart disease so light drinking guidelines were issued. Cut to 2023, the International Agency for Cancer Research has classified alcohol as a type 1 carcinogen associated with the risk of at least 7 types of cancer.” 

In the caption, she continues, "WHO says that alcohol is a toxic, psychoactive, dependence-causing substance. Its consumption is associated with a risk of many conditions like liver cirrhosis, metabolic diseases like diabetes, and mental health conditions to name a few. It also says that the rain starts with the first sip. So the more you drink, the greater the risk; the lesser the safer. Stay safe guys!”

With the festive season upon us, Pooja Malhotra also shares some helpful weight loss tips. 

She advises having a light, healthy snack or a small homemade meal before heading out to avoid overindulging in party food. She also suggests moderating alcohol consumption and drinking 1-2 glasses of water after each drink to prevent bloating or water retention the next day. When it comes to the party menu, opt for starters, soups, salads, kebabs, grills, or tikkas, and avoid fried items. You can even skip the main course or keep it minimal. Most importantly, eat to satisfy your hunger rather than give in to greed, as overeating is seldom satisfying.

Pooja Malhotra's weight loss tips provide a practical and health-conscious approach to enjoying celebrations without compromising well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

