How Is Stevia A Healthy Alternative To Sugar?
Stevia works as a sweetener due to the presence of natural compounds called steviol glycosides. Let's understand how this sweetener is actually beneficial for us.
Stevia as compared to other sweeteners is safe for diabetics and provides various health benefits
Stevia is a natural sweetener that is derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is a non-sugar, zero calorie sweetener that is many times sweeter than sugar. Due to its sweetness and zero calories, Stevia has become an increasingly popular alternative to sugar and other artificial sweeteners.
Stevia works as a sweetener due to the presence of natural compounds called steviol glycosides. These glycosides are responsible for the intense sweetness of Stevia and are extracted from the Stevia leaves. The glycosides are then processed and purified to form a powdered or liquid extract that can be used as a sweetener. There are various other reasons why stevia may be considered a better alternative to sugar. Keep reading as we discuss some of the many reasons why stevia works as a healthier sweetener to sugar.
7 Ways in which Stevia is a healthier sweetener:
1. Stevia is a natural sweetener
Unlike sugar, stevia is a natural sweetener that comes from the leaves of the stevia plant. While sugar is processed and refined, often with added chemicals, stevia is a pure and natural option for sweetening food and beverages.
2. Stevia has no calories
One of the biggest advantages of stevia over sugar is that it has zero calories. This means that you can consume it without worrying about gaining weight or negatively impacting your calorie intake.
3. Stevia has a low glycemic index
Another benefit of using stevia as a sweetener is that it has a low glycemic index. This means that it doesn't cause a significant spike in blood sugar levels and is safe for people with diabetes or those who are watching their blood sugar levels.
4. Stevia doesn't cause tooth decay
Unlike sugar, stevia doesn't promote tooth decay. In fact, some studies have suggested that stevia may even have antibacterial properties that can help prevent tooth decay and gum disease.
5. Stevia is versatile
Another great thing about stevia is that it's highly versatile. It can be used in everything from coffee and tea to baking and cooking. You can easily replace sugar with stevia in your favourite recipes to reduce your overall sugar intake.
6. Stevia is safe for most people
While some people may have an allergic reaction to stevia, it's generally considered safe for most people to consume. It's also approved by several health organisations. However, as mentioned some people may be allergic and should check for the same.
7. Stevia is sustainable
Finally, stevia is a sustainable crop that requires fewer resources to produce than sugar. This means that using stevia as a sweetener is not only better for your health, but it's also better for the environment.
In conclusion, Stevia is many times sweeter than sugar, has zero calories, and does not affect blood sugar levels. It is a great alternative to sugar and other artificial sweeteners, offering numerous benefits for those looking to manage their weight or blood sugar levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
