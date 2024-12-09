Home »  Living Healthy »  How Does Leukaemia Affect The Body: Lookout For These Signs Of Health Deterioration

How Does Leukaemia Affect The Body: Lookout For These Signs Of Health Deterioration

The precise origin of leukaemia remains unclear, but risk factors encompass genetics, exposure to specific chemicals, and radiation. Timely detection of symptoms can significantly improve outcomes, making it essential to remain alert to alterations in health.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Dec 9, 2024 02:12 IST
3-Min Read
How Does Leukaemia Affect The Body: Lookout For These Signs Of Health Deterioration

Leukaemia: Lookout For These Signs Of Health Deterioration

Leukaemia, often referred to as blood cancer, encompasses a variety of cancers that impact the tissues responsible for blood formation, such as the bone marrow and lymphatic system. It happens when the body generates an excessive quantity of white blood cells that do not operate correctly. These cancerous cells disrupt the generation of red blood cells, platelets, and healthy white blood cells, resulting in multiple complications. The precise origin of leukaemia remains unclear, but risk factors encompass genetics, exposure to specific chemicals, and radiation. Timely detection of symptoms can significantly improve outcomes, making it essential to remain alert to alterations in health.

How Leukaemia affects the body

Leukaemia interferes with the regular blood cell production in the body, resulting in anaemia, problems with clotting, and a compromised immune system. As a consequence, the body becomes increasingly susceptible to infections, exhaustion, and excessive bleeding. Moreover, the buildup of cancer cells in organs such as the liver, spleen, or lymph nodes may lead to pain, swelling, and impaired organ function.



RELATED STORIES
related

Here Is All You Need To Know About The Mysterious "Disease X" Outbreak: Origin, Cure, Prevention, And Symptoms

The World Health Organisation (WHO) coined the term "Disease X" to signify the looming threat of unknown pathogens. While the disease has not yet reached India, the interconnectedness of today's world means it could pose a significant threat if preventive measures are ignored.

related

Ayurvedic Winter Tips: These Foods Will Keep You Warm

Here's a curated list of Ayurvedic winter tips and foods to keep you cosy and healthy during the cold months.

Signs of health deterioration due to Leukaemia

Leukaemia can manifest through a range of symptoms, many of which are similar to those of common diseases, highlighting the importance of recognising consistent patterns. Here are important signs of health decline that could suggest leukaemia.



1. Persistent fatigue and weakness

Leukaemia interferes with the creation of red blood cells, resulting in anaemia. This condition robs your body of oxygen, causing persistent fatigue and low energy, despite getting enough rest.

2. Frequent infections

Abnormal white blood cells weaken the immune system's capacity to combat infections. People with leukaemia frequently face persistent colds, fevers, or lengthy infections that do not respond to conventional therapies.

3. Easy bruising and bleeding

Low platelet counts, a common complication in leukaemia, hinder the blood's clotting capability. This can lead to recurrent nosebleeds, heavy bleeding from small cuts, or mysterious bruising on the skin.

4. Unexplained weight loss

Cancerous cells utilise a large amount of energy, resulting in rapid and unintended weight loss. This symptom frequently comes with a decreased desire to eat.

5. Bone pain or tenderness

Leukaemia cells may gather in the bone marrow, leading to discomfort or a profound aching feeling in bones and joints. This discomfort is frequently confined to the limbs or legs.

6. Swollen lymph nodes

The lymphatic system is a main area impacted by leukaemia. Enlarged lymph nodes, especially in the neck, armpits, or groin, are frequent but usually do not cause pain.

7. Pale skin and shortness of breath

Anaemia resulting from decreased production of red blood cells results in paleness and shortness of breath. These symptoms worsen during physical activities, even when they are minimal.

8. Night sweats and fevers

Recurring fevers and night sweats, especially in the absence of any obvious infection, may serve as an initial warning indication of leukaemia. These symptoms result from the body's reaction to cancerous cells.

Leukaemia frequently develops quietly, with numerous symptoms initially confused for trivial health concerns. If left untreated, leukaemia can progressively affect essential organs, resulting in issues like organ failure, serious infections, or excessive bleeding. Identifying these warning signals promptly can facilitate timely intervention and improved management of the condition.

Leukaemia is a life threatening condition that greatly interferes with the body's normal functioning. If symptoms like ongoing fatigue, frequent infections, or unexplained weight loss are overlooked, the condition may lead to irreversible harm. By remaining alert and seeking medical guidance for ongoing symptoms, individuals can identify and control leukaemia efficiently. Timely detection is crucial for enhancing survival rates, emphasising the significance of paying attention to your body and responding quickly to warning signs.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases