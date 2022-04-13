Your Body Will Give You These Three Clues If Your Are Dehydrated
The nutritionist has advised her followers to get hydrated before dehydration ruins their holiday this summer.
If you are thirsty you are already dehydrated!
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared some vital symptoms to identify if you are dehydrated. In a new social media post on World Water Day, she said thirst is a common and primary indicator of dehydration, but there are several others that we need to pay attention to. Dehydration is a condition when the body loses more fluid than you supply it, leading to scarcity of fluid in the body. If this condition is left untreated, it can develop into a serious problem. “The rule of the thumb is: if you are thirsty you are already dehydrated,” she said.
Pooja Makhija has shared three quick tips on how to figure out if you are dehydrated so that you can prevent it.
1.If you aren't sweating even if the weather is massively hot and sweaty. Sweating is a mechanism that your body deploys to control your body temperature. If a person is not hydrated, there won't be sweating. It's not good, says the nutritionist.
2.If your heart starts beating rapidly. Lesser water in the body means lesser blood volume, which in turn means the heart has to pump harder. So, if your heart starts beating harder for no visible reasons, it is worth thinking about dehydration.
3.If your skin is dry and flaky under the Sun despite you putting on sunscreen, or if they appear dry and itchy despite the air around you having moisture.
“On World Water Day, a few simple indicators other than thirst to ensure you drink enough of this liquid elixir,” she said. Check Pooja Makhija's video post here:
The nutritionist has advised her followers to go drink up a good amount of water before dehydration ruins their holiday this summer season. “And of course, we must do everything we can in every small way to conserve this precious commodity,” she added.
Pooja Makhija regularly shares tips on social media to help her followers improve their food habits and lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
