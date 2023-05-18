Hot Weather Can Increase Chances Of Food Contamination, Here's How To Avoid It
Summer weather can cause food contamination in a number of ways. Here's how to prevent it.
Food contamination is the presence of harmful substances or microorganisms in food that can cause illness or injury. These contaminants can come from a variety of sources, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, chemicals, and physical objects. Contaminated food can cause a range of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and even death.
Summer weather can cause food contamination in a number of ways. One of the most common ways is through the warm temperatures, which can cause bacteria to grow and multiply rapidly. This can happen both during the production and storage of food. For example, if produce is left out in the sun for too long, it can become warm and moist, which provides an ideal environment for bacteria to grow. Similarly, if food is not stored at the proper temperature, it can become contaminated.
Common foodborne illnesses include Salmonella, E.coli, Listeria, and Norovirus. Taking steps towards preventing food contamination are essential. Read on as we share tips to help you avoid food contamination.
9 Tips to help you prevent food contamination during hot summer months:
1. Wash your hands frequently
One of the most important ways to prevent food contamination during the hot summer months is to wash your hands regularly before and after handling food. The CDC recommends using warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds. This helps to remove harmful bacteria from your hands and reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
2. Keep raw foods separate
It's important to keep raw meats, poultry, and seafood separate from other foods to prevent cross-contamination. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods, and be sure to wash them thoroughly between uses.
3. Cook foods to the proper temperature
Cooking food to the proper temperature can help kill harmful bacteria that may be present. Use a food thermometer to ensure that meats, poultry, and seafood reach a safe internal temperature before serving.
4. Chill foods quickly
When it comes to the hot summer months, it's important to keep perishable foods like meat, dairy, and eggs refrigerated or on ice. Be sure to chill foods quickly after cooking to prevent bacteria from growing.
5. Keep your kitchen clean
Keeping your kitchen clean is essential for preventing food contamination. Wipe down counters, cutting boards, and utensils before and after preparing food, and be sure to wash dishes and utensils in hot, soapy water.
6. Use safe water sources
If you are using well water or other non-treated sources of water, be sure to have it tested regularly to ensure that it is safe for drinking and cooking.
7. Store food properly
Be sure to store food properly in the refrigerator or freezer, following recommended storage guidelines to prevent the growth of bacteria.
8. Don't leave food out for too long
During the hot summer months, it's important to minimise the amount of time that food is left out at room temperature. Bacteria can quickly grow on food that has been left out for too long.
9. Practice safe grilling
When grilling outdoors, be sure to cook meats and poultry thoroughly to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Use a food thermometer to ensure that your grilled meats reach a safe internal temperature.
To prevent food contamination, it is important to follow proper food safety measures. It is also important to pay attention to food recalls and to properly dispose of any food that may be contaminated. By taking these steps, individuals can help protect themselves and others from the dangers of food contamination.
