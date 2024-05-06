High Blood Pressure And Vitamin D Deficiency: Know The Link
Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining bone and muscle health. Studies have also highlighted the role of vitamin D in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers.
Vitamin D can help maintain healthy bones, muscles and teeth
High blood pressure or hypertension has become more common than ever. When left untreated, high blood pressure can increase your risk of developing heart disease. There are several risk factors for high blood pressure. Some of these include obesity, lack of physical activity, too much intake of salt, consumption of tobacco and alcohol, excessive stress and a family history of hypertension. However, not many know that deficiency of vitamin D can also cause high blood pressure. Read on to know how and ways to regulate your blood pressure numbers.
High blood pressure and vitamin D deficiency
Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining bone and muscle health. Deficiency of vitamin D is also quite common.
Studies have also highlighted the role of vitamin D in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. Vitamin D may change how some body chemicals control blood pressure. When your vitamin D levels are low, the arteries become stiff, making it harder for the blood to flow.
Additionally, low vitamin D levels are also linked with a higher risk of developing heart disease.
Those with vitamin D deficiency also are more likely to have diabetes as well as high blood pressure.
However, more research is required to establish a clear link between high blood pressure or heart disease and vitamin D deficiency.
It is also unclear whether vitamin D supplementation can help protect against heart disease.
Vitamin D deficiency side-effects:
For overall well-being and healthy blood pressure numbers, it is wise to maintain healthy vitamin D levels.
Low levels of vitamin D in the body can contribute to fatigue, frequent illness, muscle pain, poor bone health, weight gain, hair fall, muscle pain and mental issues.
Other ways to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers:
- Consume salt in moderation
- Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes a day
- Consume a DASH diet
- Add potassium-rich foods to your diet
- Limit your alcohol intake
- Quit smoking
- Reduce your stress levels
- Lose weight if you are overweight
If you've chronic high blood pressure, seek medical help.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
