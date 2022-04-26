Fruits Cannot Be Harmful To Health, Here's Why
The sugar content in fruits is not harmful, say, Pooja Makhija and Luke Coutinho.
When eating whole fruit, it is almost impossible to consume enough fructose
We all know the several health benefits of fruits. However, recently some people have started believing that eating fruits is harmful to their health. They think that the sugar content in fruits can deteriorate, rather than, enhance, the various metabolic activities of the body. Nothing can be farther from the truth. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija and life coach Luke Coutinho have cleared away this confusion through an Instagram post. They say, "The glorious fruit has recently been challenged its superfood crown because some claim that fruit should be avoided as they have too much sugar." Now, here are the reasons why this opinion does not stand.
1. When eating whole fruit, it is almost impossible to consume enough fructose to cause harm.
2. Fruits are loaded with fibre, and water and have significant chewing resistance. For this reason, most fruits take a while to eat and digest, meaning that the fructose hits the liver slowly.
3. Line the stomach with some fat plus proteins like seeds and nuts to delay gastric emptying and thus help reap the benefits of glorious water-soluble vitamins and minerals (which are needed daily through your diet as the body can't store them) without worrying about the sugar spikes.
In the video, Luke Coutinho and Pooja Makhija show us their plate of fruits. There, we notice soaked flax seeds and chia seeds to line the gut. Almonds are paired with proteins and fats.
Some people who are glucose intolerant may face certain problems when digesting fruits. But apart from this health condition, fruits can be highly nutritious.
Pooja Makhija also suggested that small portions of fruit servings are the key to better health. Luke Coutinho added that the problem does not lie with the fruit but our way of lifestyle.
Here is the post where they talk about the health benefits of fruits. Take a look:
Fruits are packed with antioxidants. They are rich in vitamins and minerals too. The fibre content in them helps in digestion.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.