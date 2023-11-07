Here's Why You Should Walk 10,000 Steps Daily
Below we explore the benefits brought about by regular walking and list its advantages.
While walking is a common and easily accessible type of exercise with many health advantages, you might be concerned about the possible effects walking may have on your body when attempting to reach the 10,000 step goal. Walking is arguably the most fundamental human movement; it's how we get from one location to another and was the only way to travel until the invention of animals or machines.
Additionally, it offers a plethora of advantages for physical and mental well-being. On the other hand, excess of a good thing is conceivable. Here, we explore the benefits brought about by regular walking and list its advantages.
6 Reasons why you should walk 10,000 steps daily:
1. Improves cardiovascular health
Engaging in cardiovascular exercise enhances lung and heart health, reducing your chances of several illnesses and death from all causes. Walking is a type of aerobic exercise that enhances oxygen utilisation in the body. You'll find that walking consistently makes the effort appear simpler and that you can walk more vigorously or for longer stretches of time without getting tired.
2. Boosts metabolism
Your metabolism, or the rate at which your body burns calories while at rest, can be increased by regular walking. Your metabolic rate may continue to rise even after you have stopped walking. Walking can help you maintain an active lifestyle and increase your metabolic efficiency, which will aid in healthy weight management.
3. Strengthens bones and muscles
If you are new to exercising, walking can help develop your muscles, especially those in your lower body and core. Even though resistance training is required to achieve ongoing improvements, beginners to exercise might experience modest increases in strength. When done at a brisk speed consistently over time, weight-bearing workouts like walking, as opposed to being sedentary, have the potential to improve bone health and build bone density.
4. Improves emotional well-being
Stress can impede attempts to maintain weight by causing emotional eating or bad food choices. Walking is a type of exercise that lowers stress levels because it releases endorphins, which are substances that naturally improve mood. You may fight stress-related eating and keep a positive outlook on your weight management objectives by adding walking to your regimen.
5. Improves blood circulation
Walking improves blood flow throughout your body by stimulating blood circulation. The heightened blood flow guarantees that essential organs obtain the necessary oxygen and nourishment to perform at their best. Additionally, by preventing plaque from accumulating in the arteries, it lowers the risk of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases.
6. Helps manage hypertension
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major cause of heart disease risk. One useful strategy for controlling blood pressure is to walk. Frequent walking can improve overall blood pressure control by lowering both the systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Blood pressure sufferers or those at risk of developing hypertension may benefit most from this drop in blood pressure.
Walking has been shown to enhance quality of life by promoting energy, enhancing sleep, enhancing mood, and delaying mental deterioration.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
