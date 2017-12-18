Here's Why We Recommend You Have Your Cup Of Coffee!
Coffee is one super drink you must not rule out from your diet, we'll tell you why.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Caffeine helps in waking up better and keeps you running throughout
- The recommended daily intake of caffeine should not be more than 400 mg
- One cup of coffee a day reduced liver cancer risk by 15%
One of the most commonly used psychoactive drug, caffeine, helps us in waking up better and keeps us running throughout the day. This drug, found in abundance in coffee is what gives us the energy boost that we need throughout the day. There are times when people need to control their daily coffee intake, or even discontinue its consumption altogether.
The recommended daily intake of caffeine should not be more than 400 mg. However, some people tend to surpass the recommended intake and go high enough to land in health problems like insomnia, fast heart beat and restlessness, especially when consumed at an unusually fast pace.
Nevertheless, coffee is one such super drink which must not be ruled out from your diet, at least not completely. One cup of coffee each day will do no harm to you. Instead, it would be beneficial for you. Here's why.
1. Heart disease
A review including over 200 students found that people drinking three to four cups of coffee in a day were 19% less likely to deal with cardiovascular issues.
2. Type 2 diabetes
An additional cup of coffee can also work wonders in reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. For every additional cup of coffee taken by a person each day was related to a 7% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
3. Kill cancer risk with coffee
Heavy coffee drinkers, with an average consumption of 3 cups a day were at an 18% reduced risk of cancer. However, other review studies showed that one cup of coffee a day reduced liver cancer risk by 15% and endometrial cancer risk y 8%. It also showed that oral cancer risk and advanced prostate cancer risk also drooped in coffee drinkers.
4. Alzheimer's and dementia
Regular coffee drinkers are at a reduced risk of Alzheimer's dementia and cognitive decline by 16%
5. Depression
Depression risk dropped in women drinking at least one cup of coffee in a week by 15%. Likewise, drinking two or three cups were related to a 20% reduced risk of depression.
