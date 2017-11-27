Here's The Secret Behind Suresh Raina Quick Reflexes On The Field!
One of the most vital players of the Indian cricket team, Suresh Raina, celebrates is birthday today. Here's a feed of his fitness regime.
He is one of the best fielders and an excellent all rounder who has carved his own special place in the Indian cricket team with his skills. Yes, it's Suresh Raina!
Though not on the field for a very long time now, who could forget how well Suresh Raina has performed and how he has acted as a saviour for the team at multiple occasions and, all this because of his presence of mind and of course, fitness.
1. Practice yoga
The amazing left-handed batsman stresses on the importance of yoga. He says that yoga asanas might be tough-to-take in the beginning. But, overtime your body can develop the endurance required for the same. Learn them well and then you can practice them for life and keep yourself fit and healthy as ever.
2. Do not skip gym
Your diligence and dedication towards fitness is evident from your regularity at the gym. Raina says that you must not go to the gym to come in shape quickly and that's it. Instead you must be a regular one at the gym to stay fit always. You must not stick to a particular set of exercises only. It should change with time so that you can reap the best results.
3. Drink lots of water
Raina suggests everyone to drinks lots and lots of water. He says that if you are drinking pure water, it will not have any side-effects on you. Everyone must drink at least 4 to 5 litres of water every day.
4. Say no to oily food
When it comes to food, Raina is a fan of fresh and home-made meals. However, he does not prefer oily food and suggests his fans to do the same. No matter how delicious it looks; know the fact that oily food is not only making you fat, it is also stopping you from gaining the benefits of nutritional food.
5. Play games
And yes, he does not recommend only cricket!
Raina himself plays a number of other games like basketball, squash and badminton. Yes, the secret behind those quick reflexes you see on the field is the wide variety of games he plays.
6. Sleep well
Raina has continued the same sleeping pattern ever since he was a child. The same 8-hour sleep pattern is what keeps him energetic at all times. He says that is what you need to stay calm in times of pressure.
When it comes to fitness, losing weight and keeping in shape, Raina says that fitness comes from fitness. It is not about building shirt-tearing muscles and lifting heavy weight, it is about inspiring people to do the same so that the world is a happy and healthy place to live in.
Here's to Suresh Raina! We have admired you on the field and wish to see you again soon.
