7 Tricks To Improve Your Memory
Memory is one of the most important brain functions. It helps us in our daily lives. Hence, we must understand how to better and preserve our memory.
Memory is an integral function carried by the brain. Memory refers to recording, storing, and retaining any information that the brain receives. However, your memory might be compromised, causing you to forget things or remember things incorrectly. Many reasons can cause your brain's memory functions to deteriorate. Hence, it is important to follow the necessary steps to ensure your memory functions are running smoothly.
Here's how you can improve your memory:
Meditate
Meditation is an effective way to reset and recharge the mind. Oftentimes, the memory function might be compromised due to a lack of clarity in the mind. This might happen due to various factors such as stress, anxiety, burnout, etc. Meditation helps replenish and rejuvenate the mind which further betters memory.
Sleep well
Lack of enough sleep can make you feel hazy and out of focus. Sleeping gives your consciousness a rest and boosts clarity in the mind. The best way to ensure you get enough sleep is to manage fixed times for going to bed and waking up. A proper sleep schedule can help you get the rest you need.
Exercise the mind
One of the best ways to make sure your memory works to its best potential is to jog your brain. There are various mind exercises and games you can incorporate into your routine to ensure your memory gets the workout it needs. You can engage in activities like chess, sudoku, etc. Another great way to encourage good memory is to avoid depending on other things. For example, avoid using GPS for places you have visited before, avoid relying on reminders, etc.
Try new things
When you perform certain tasks repeatedly, your brain gets accustomed to them. This transfers these actions from your conscious to your subconscious mind. For example, if you have been driving for a few years, you don't necessarily need to direct your brain on when to press the brakes or accelerators. Engaging in learning new skills or trying new activities requires conscious effort. Learning a new instrument, game, dance, language, etc. can help stimulate the brain and jog your memory function.
Workout
Your mental and physical health go hand in hand. This means, they influence each other's abilities. Working out helps boost various functions in the body, including numerous brain functions. Exercising helps in the production of various hormones that help us feel energised and happy. A lack of these hormones in the body can adversely impact your mood and concentration.
Socialise
The brain requires various hormones to boost its functions. Humans require social interactions to promote the production of various hormones that greatly affect our moods as well as our brain's abilities. Shortage in the production of hormones such as dopamine and serotonin can cause disorders such as depression, anxiety, etc. Which further worsens the brain's memory functions.
Eat right
What you eat plays a huge role in how well your brain and body function. Nutrient-rich foods promote the production of hormones and also better brain abilities. Various nutrients are directly linked to bettering the brain's capacity. Foods such as almonds, dark chocolate, turmeric, etc. have been proven to improve memory.
In conclusion, a healthy mind requires constant care. It is important to feed your body all the necessary nutrients and minerals. In addition to this, it is important to jog your memory and constantly challenge your memory function. Finally, in case your memory functions are deteriorating rapidly and adversely affecting your daily life, we advise you to talk to a health professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
