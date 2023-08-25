Here's How To Cure Tension Headaches
Tension headaches can disrupt your daily functioning of the day. Follow these tips for relief.
A tension-type headache also known as TTH is a type of headache considered to be mild to moderate in terms of pain. It is also described as a headache that might appear to cause tightness around the head. Fortunately, you can cure or reduce tension headaches through certain hacks. Read on as we share some quick tips.
10 Tips to help cure and reduce tension headaches:
1. Practice relaxation techniques
Techniques such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, or guided imagery can help relax the mind and body, reducing tension and relieving headache pain. These techniques work by calming the nervous system, reducing stress, and promoting relaxation.
2. Apply cold or hot packs
Applying a cold or hot pack to the affected area can help alleviate tension headaches. Cold packs work by numbing the area and reducing inflammation, while hot packs help relax tense muscles and improve blood flow. Alternating between hot and cold packs can provide additional relief by stimulating circulation.
3. Maintain good posture
Poor posture can contribute to tension headaches. Maintaining good posture and regularly stretching the neck and shoulder muscles can help prevent headaches caused by muscle tension. Good posture aligns the spine, reduces strain on muscles, and improves blood flow to the head.
4. Get regular exercise
Engaging in regular physical activity helps reduce stress, promotes better sleep, and improves overall well-being. Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural painkillers, which can help alleviate tension headaches. It also helps improve circulation, reduces muscle tension, and enhances mood.
5. Manage stress
Stress is a common trigger for tension headaches. Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing mindfulness, engaging in hobbies, or seeking support from loved ones, can help prevent or reduce headache frequency. Stress management techniques work by calming the mind, reducing muscle tension, and promoting relaxation.
6. Improve sleep habits
Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can contribute to tension headaches. Establishing a regular sleep routine, creating a comfortable sleep environment, and practicing good sleep hygiene can help improve sleep quality and reduce headache frequency. Adequate sleep allows the body to repair and restore itself, reducing muscle tension and improving overall well-being.
7. Limit or avoid triggers
Certain foods, drinks, or environmental factors can trigger tension headaches in some individuals. Common triggers include caffeine, alcohol, processed foods, bright lights, loud noises, and strong smells. Identifying and avoiding these triggers can help prevent headaches from occurring. It may be helpful to keep a headache diary to track triggers and patterns.
8. Stay hydrated
Dehydration can cause headaches or worsen existing ones. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps maintain proper hydration and may reduce the frequency or intensity of tension headaches. Staying hydrated promotes healthy blood flow and helps flush out toxins from the body.
9. Practice good eye hygiene
Eye strain can contribute to tension headaches, especially for individuals who spend long hours looking at screens or performing detailed visual tasks. Taking regular breaks to rest the eyes, ensuring proper lighting, and using appropriate screen settings can help prevent eye strain and reduce headache frequency.
10. Consider alternative therapies
Some people find relief from tension headaches through alternative therapies such as acupuncture, massage, chiropractic adjustments, or herbal supplements. These therapies work by reducing muscle tension, improving blood flow, and balancing the body's energy. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before trying any alternative therapies.
Follow these tips to help reduce tension headaches. However, it is important to understand that these tips should be followed along with following medication or tips prescribed by a health professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
