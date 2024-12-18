Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How Stress, Depression Are Affecting Your Overall Health

Here's How Stress, Depression Are Affecting Your Overall Health

Let's explore how stress, depression influences your body and what you can do to address them.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Dec 18, 2024 12:54 IST
3-Min Read
Heres How Stress, Depression Are Affecting Your Overall Health

Here is How Stress, Depression Are Affecting Your Overall Health

Stress and depression have become pervasive in modern life, often silently impacting overall health. These mental health challenges not only take an emotional toll but also affect physical well-being in profound ways. Chronic stress and depression can trigger serious health issues, including heart problems, digestive disorders, and weakened immunity. Understanding their effects on the body is crucial to managing them effectively and maintaining a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Let's explore how these conditions influence your body and what you can do to address them.

How stress impacts body

Stress, especially when chronic, activates the body's “fight or flight” response, leading to hormonal imbalances and long-term health complications. Here are six ways stress can affect your body:



RELATED STORIES
related

Is Air Pollution Associated With The Risk Of Blood Clots?

Air Pollution And Blood Clotting: From respiratory issues to cardiovascular problems, the pollutants in the air contribute to chronic conditions.

related

Yoga Trends 2024: Know These Yoga Poses That Ruled This Year

Yoga Trends 2024: Let's explore the top yoga poses that ruled 2024 and how they contribute to better health and well-being.

1. Cardiovascular strain

Chronic stress increases heart rate and blood pressure, putting extra strain on the cardiovascular system. Over time, this can elevate the risk of heart attacks and strokes.



2. Digestive issues

Stress disrupts the gut-brain connection, leading to problems like indigestion, acid reflux, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Persistent stress can also affect appetite, causing overeating or loss of appetite.

3. Weakened immunity

Prolonged stress suppresses the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections and illnesses. It also slows down recovery from diseases.

4. Sleep disturbances

Stress often leads to insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns, reducing the body's ability to recharge and heal. Poor sleep further exacerbates stress, creating a vicious cycle.

5. Hormonal imbalances

Stress increases cortisol levels, which can interfere with other hormones, leading to issues like weight gain, acne, and irregular menstrual cycles in women.

6. Muscle tension and pain

Stress causes physical tension, leading to headaches, neck pain, and backaches. Over time, this can contribute to chronic musculoskeletal disorders.

How depression impacts body

Depression affects not only your mind but also your physical health. It alters brain chemistry, which in turn influences various bodily functions. Here are six ways depression can manifest physically:

1. Chronic fatigue

Depression often causes extreme tiredness and a lack of energy, making it hard to carry out daily activities. This fatigue isn't relieved by rest or sleep.

2. Weight changes

Depression can lead to significant weight fluctuations, either due to overeating (comfort eating) or loss of appetite, impacting overall metabolic health.

3. Heart health risks

Untreated depression is linked to higher rates of heart disease. It increases inflammation in the body and can exacerbate conditions like high blood pressure.

4. Poor immunity

Depression weakens the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight infections and illnesses, similar to the effects of chronic stress.

5. Digestive discomfort

Gastrointestinal symptoms, such as bloating, diarrhoea, or constipation, are common in individuals dealing with depression. This is partly due to the gut-brain connection.

6. Physical aches and pains

Depression can manifest as unexplained aches and pains, including headaches, joint pain, and chest discomfort, which may not respond well to typical treatments.

Stress and depression are more than just mental health issues; they are whole-body conditions that can significantly impact physical well-being. From cardiovascular health to immunity and sleep, stress and depression influence every aspect of life. Recognising effects of stress and depression is the first step toward better management. Practicing mindfulness, seeking professional help, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle can mitigate their impact and pave the way for improved health and happiness. Addressing these health risks proactively ensures both a healthier mind and body.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases