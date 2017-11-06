Here's How 'Made In India' Super-Model Milind Soman Became The Ironman Of India
Starting from the 'Made in India' video in 1995 till winning the Ironman of India title in 2015, Milind Soman has left us inspired with his charm and charisma. Here's an insight into his fitness regime.
Milind Soman reveals his fitness secret and we couldn't be any less inspired
HIGHLIGHTS
- Milind Soman attributes his fitness to outdoor exercises
- He recommends running barefoot and amidst nature
- Milind Soman is known as the Ironman of India
Remember the popular song of the 90s starting Alisha Chinai, 'Made in India', where a handsome hunk emerged from a wooden box and swept her and all India women off their feet? That is when the handsome hunk and ironman of India, Milind Soman made his first appearance on screen and left women mesmerized with his looks and charm. Since then, the tall, dark and handsome Milind Soman carries the explicit charisma that can make every woman fall for him.
Leading model and actor, he is also a fitness enthusiast who is known as the Ironman of India. Every since his debut, Milind Soman has never missed to catch people's attention with his looks, his fitness and that never-ending charm which he continues to carry even at 52.
With achievements like running barefoot in a 570 km marathon from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, this man has a fitness regime to die for. This coupled with a well-balanced and simple diet plan, Milind Soman gives fitness goals to all the gentlemen out there. With all these in place, you have no reason to not pay heed to what our 'Made in India' hunk says about fitness. Let's take a look at his fitness regime and how the model-cum-actor keeps himself every so enthusiastic and an eye-candy for all the ladies.
1. Run but, amidst nature
Milind Soman reveals that running is the best exercise in every aspect. It benefits your overall health and, running amidst nature has an added bonus too. This one helps you feel fresh and uplifts your mood too. Last but not the least of course, this form of exercise needs no cost at all. You don't need to hire a trainer or even have someone to see if you are doing it right or not.
2. Cycling
Our very own Ironman believes that we should replace our regular mode of transport with cycles. From office to home or from school or college to home, cycling is a way to ensure that you are both active and healthy at all times. This way, you need not spend extra time on fitness and workout.
3. Swimming
Here's another aspect of his fitness, swimming routine. Milind Soman swears by the benefits of swimming. It is also an overall workout for your outer and inner body too. Because of the strain that it puts on your lungs, swimming helps your respiratory system to exercise too. It tones your body, reduces unwanted fat and even keeps your mood uplifted at all times.
4. Combining water with a balanced diet
Hydration, hydration and hydration!
Milind focuses on the need for drinking more and more water but not too much of it. Instead, a person should drink a necessary amount of water which keeps hydrated but does not leading to bloating. For his diet, he explains that fruits are very important and should only be eaten before sunset.
They should not be mixed with other foods as it hampers digestion. Also, our Ironman loves to eat khichdi, ragda pattice and all Indian meals. He recommends eating food with skin peel on and avoids all polished grains. He prefers vegetarian food over non-vegetarian food.
5. Run but, run barefoot
One should run but putting something on while running disconnect you from the ground, he believes. When you run barefoot, it helps you maintain posture well and enables you to manage yourself more gracefully. Milind explains that after you practice running barefoot, you improve focus and also your body control while running.
Inspiring isn't it!
Our very own Made in India Ironman's fitness regime is surely one of a kind and we couldn't be any less inspired with him.