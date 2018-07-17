Here's How Frequent Hospitalization During Childhood Could Affect Performance At School
A new research says that childhood infections may lead children to perform poorly in their school. Read on to know how these infections affect a child's cognitive skills.
Hospitalisation at an early age may result in poor school performance in adolescence
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hospitalisation for infections reduce the chances of passing 9th standard
- Less serious infections do not affect child's cognitive skills
- Study says poor school achievement could adversely affect health
These infection measures were then analyzed for their association with two measures of later school achievement, completing ninth grade and average scores on the final ninth-grade school examinations.
Any hospital contact for infections was associated with a reduction in the odds of completing ninth grade. The more hospitalizations for infections, the lower the odds of reaching the educational milestone were found during the study.
Primary care treatment with anti-infective drugs - indicating the presence of common, less-severe infections was unrelated to the chances of completing ninth grade. In general, the study found that less-severe infections not requiring hospitalization did not affect the children's cognitive ability.
The study added to a growing body of research linking poorer school achievement to an increased risk of adverse health and socioeconomic outcomes later in life. Aside from brain damage caused by serious infections like rubella or encephalitis, there was a growing awareness that a wider range of infections may have a more subtle or delayed impact on brain function.
The findings are published in the Journal of The Pediatric Infectious Disease.
