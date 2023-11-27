Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How An Afternoon Nap Benefits Your Body

Here's How An Afternoon Nap Benefits Your Body

Below we discuss the many benefits of incorporating an afternoon nap into your routine.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Nov 27, 2023 07:38 IST
3-Min Read
An afternoon nap benefits your body

Napping improves muscle relaxation and can boost physical performance

An afternoon nap, also known as a power nap, is a short period of sleep taken in the afternoon, typically between 1-4pm. It typically lasts for 10-30 minutes, although it can vary based on individual preferences.

Taking an afternoon nap can have various benefits for physical and mental well-being. It can help improve productivity and alertness, boost memory and creativity, enhance mood, reduce stress, and increase overall energy levels.

It is crucial to limit the nap to a shorter duration, preferably within 30 minutes, to avoid disrupting nighttime sleep patterns. Furthermore, it is recommended to take a nap in the early afternoon, typically between 1-3pm, as this aligns with the natural dip in our circadian rhythm and can lead to better sleep quality.



Create a comfortable environment conducive to sleep. Find a quiet, dark, and cool place where you can relax and unwind. Establishing a regular nap routine can help train the body to expect rest during that time, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up refreshed. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of incorporating an afternoon nap into your routine.

10 Ways in which taking an afternoon nap can benefit your health:



1. Increased alertness

Taking an afternoon nap can improve alertness and enhance cognitive function, making us more focused and productive throughout the day.

2. Stress reduction

Napping promotes relaxation and provides a break from daily stressors, helping to lower cortisol levels and reduce anxiety.

3. Improved mood

A short nap can boost mood and improve emotional well-being, leading to a more positive outlook and interactions with others.

4. Enhanced memory and learning

Napping enhances memory consolidation, enabling better retention of information and improved learning abilities.

5. Increased creativity

Naps have been found to stimulate creative thinking, as the brain continues to process information during sleep, leading to innovative ideas and problem-solving skills.

6. Boosted immune system

Adequate rest, including a short nap, strengthens the immune system, making us more resistant to illnesses and infections.

7. Better cardiovascular health

Regular napping has been linked to lower blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease, and improved overall cardiovascular health.

8. Increased productivity

By recharging our energy levels, napping can increase productivity and efficiency, allowing us to accomplish tasks more effectively.

9. Weight management

Sufficient rest, including a nap, helps regulate hunger hormones and reduces cravings, leading to better appetite control and healthier food choices, aiding in weight management.

10. Improved physical performance

Napping improves muscle relaxation and can boost physical performance in activities such as exercise or sports, leading to improved overall fitness and well-being.

Longer naps may result in sleep inertia, leaving you feeling groggy and disoriented upon waking. Setting an alarm can help prevent oversleeping. It is worth noting that certain medical conditions or medications may affect the suitability or effectiveness of an afternoon nap. If you have concerns or specific health issues, it is best to consult a healthcare professional.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

