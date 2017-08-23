Heres A Heads Up For Eclipses: Know The Myths And Facts!
Eclipses are surrounded by myths, know them
Astrologically, an eclipse is considered to be a time when people should engage in religious and generous activities like taking baths in sacred rivers, doing charitable acts, avoid eating and take special precautions in case of pregnancies. Also, people are forbidden in engaging in sexual intercourse during this time. But all these are just myths and have no scientific relevance. On the contrary, word from experts also reveals that cycles of the moon have considerable impact on humans physically, psychologically and also in terms of energy. With all these opinions kept in mind, there are a couple of things on should avoid during an eclipse. Take a look at some of these:
1. Worshipping- All places of worship are closed during an eclipse and touching the idols of God is strictly prohibited. After the eclipse is over, all idols are washed with Gangajal for its purity.
2. Pregnant women- Pregnant women should avoid going out as it is believed that this may have an impact on the baby. The child may take birth with deformities and defects like partial or total blindness.
3. Eating during the eclipse- Avoid eating food during the eclipse. By the time the eclipse begins, you should have digested your meals. No cooking should take place during the hours of eclipse and all leftovers should be finished by then.
4. Urination, defecation, make-up or sexual intercourse- All these should be avoided during an eclipse. Myths around sex are the strongest as they say that if a person has sexual intercourse during this time, he or she may have ugly, demon-filled children.
As these are just myths, you need not worry about all these factors. But, taking precaution is still recommended. One need not be very firm about these beliefs but being careful about one's actions would not be a bad idea.
For those who wish to see the solar eclipse, a word of caution:
Sunglasses: Avoid using sunglasses for looking directly at the sun-No matter how hard it is to find the appropriate sun-glasses. Do not opt for cheap alternatives. Cheap sun-glasses would not protect your eyes completely when you look directly at the sun. Looking through a camera view-finder will also not be helpful as it may also cause considerable damage to your eyes.
Projectors: Projectors works well. You can make your own box projectorr use a telescope or binoculars. However, don't look through the telescope's eyepiece or side-mounted finder scope while projecting the Sun's image onto a screen.
Solar filters: You can also use special solar filters to watch the Sun during a solar eclipse, but use the proper type of solar filter that is designed for eclipses. They must be treated with care or else they can quickly be damaged and unsafe to use.
Eclipses are times when these and many other things need to be avoided. Myths as they are in most cases, do not worry much about their effects on you, but prevent yourself from any unforeseen situations.