Nutritionist Tells You Why You Need To Add Asparagus To Your Diet
Asparagus is one vegetable with various health benefits.
Asparagus is very healthy and can be cooked in various ways
Asparagus is a vegetable that may not often be seen on our kitchen shelves. However, it is a worthy addition to your diet, says nutritionist Lovneet Batra. Talking about the various benefits of green vegetables, the nutritionist shares a post on Instagram Stories titled “Food Fact.” In it, she writes, “Asparagus contains insulin, a prebiotic fibre that provides health benefits for our digestive tract, promoting better nutrient absorption and lowering the risk of colon cancer.” Asparagus is an excellent source of several nutrients including vitamins K, A and C as well as micro-nutrients such as iron, zinc and riboflavin.
In a separate post, Lovneet Batra also spoke about the importance of including fibre in your diet. Batra explains that if “you have diabetes or prediabetes, Fibre is your friend since soluble fibre reduces blood glucose spikes and can help slow down the absorption of sugar.”
Listing how good sources of fibre, Batra adds that steel cut oats, barley, apple, chickpeas, and sabja seeds.
She mentions, in the post, that oats contain both insoluble and soluble fibre. Of the two, soluble fibre is particularly beneficial. “It also acts as a prebiotic helpful for the gut bacteria.” Barley, she says, is also a good source of fibre and helps in reducing inflammation and stabilising blood sugar levels, a quality it shares with chickpeas.
Apples are also a great source of soluble fibre named “pectin, that slows down the absorption of sugar, preventing blood sugar spikes.” Sabja seeds, meanwhile, are a high-fibre food that is “touted as a superfood that helps people suffering from type 2 diabetes.”
Before you introduce a new food to your daily diet, also check if you are allergic to it.
