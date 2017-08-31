Wonder Why You Feel Bloated All The Time? Here's Why
Feeling bloated too often can be very discomforting and even embarrassing to discuss at times. It may kill your confidence in college or at work.
Bloating can be a result of many causes
For most causes of bloating, you can use elimination techniques but some issues you may need medical assistance to figure out what exactly is going wrong. Some of the most common causes of bloating are-:1. Hormones
Ladies, here's a heads up for you! Slight bloating before and after your menstrual cycle is normal, it happens due to the slow movement of gas and stools from your body. It also happens to post-menopausal women. Nothing much can be done about it but consumption of probiotics like yogurt can help in relief.
2. Yeast growth in intestine
Regular consumption of antibiotics is to be blamed here. They kill all the good and bad bacteria making yeast growth easier. It increases your longing for sugar and simple carbs like breads and pastas, the yeast inside craves for more food. This will make you bloat even more, making situations from bad to worse. Cut down on consumption of sugar and simple carbs and consume probiotic supplements for improvement in your condition.
3. Poor food combining
Poor food combinations can make digestion slow and cause bloating and indigestion. Try keeping your carbs and proteins in different meals. Consuming them together can lead to feeling bloated and uneasy. This might be a difficult task for vegetarians. Try this rule for a couple of times and you will see a difference.
4. Diet and low calorie foods
Artificial sugars are one of the major causes of bloating. These artificial foods are sometimes seen as diet foods, but they do not have any health benefits whatsoever. These substances hang around in your stomach for too long and lead to bloating.
Kidney, black or red not to forget their legume cousins, lentils and chickpeas are great sources of protein and also a good enough cause for bloating. But the carbs are indigestible leading to bloating. Though it is not a good option to delete such a high-in-protein food from your diet, you can combine it with an over-the-counter anti-gas product which can help in digesting those carbs preventing you from bloating.
Feeling bloated is not a very uncommon condition these days. You can easily consult a doctor without feeling embarrassed about it as he must have heard this from many other patients. Discuss to get solutions because loosening your pants again and again will not make situations any better.